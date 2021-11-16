Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Live streaming & telecast details for pre-quarter-final matches, November 16th

We're all set for the pre-quarter-final stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, which will take place on November 16.

Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Saurashtra are the six teams who will compete in this stage of the competition. A total of three matches will take place on Tuesday, with the winner of each match advancing to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the losers of the matches will have to return home.

Out of these six teams, Vidarbha is the only team to remain unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They will look to extend their winning run in the competition by defeating Maharashtra in their first pre-quarter-final match.

With these matches being do-or-die games for all six teams, they will look to put in their best efforts to finish on the winning side. Here are the live streaming & telecast details for Tuesday's matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Live streaming & telecast details for pre-quarter-final matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

All three pre-quarter-final matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be streamed for fans in India. Meanwhile, fans will be able to follow the live scores of all matches on Sportskeeda here.

Pre-Quarter-Final 1: Maharashtra vs Vidarbha at 8:30 AM (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi) - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD & Disney+ Hotstar.

Pre-Quarter-Final 2: Karnataka vs Saurashtra at 1:00 PM (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi) - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD & Disney+ Hotstar.

Pre-Quarter-Final 3: Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, at 12:00 PM (Palam A Stadium, Delhi) - Disney+ Hotstar.

*Streaming for the above-mentioned matches will start 10 minutes prior to the game.

