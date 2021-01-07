Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Live telecast and live streaming details

The 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will get underway on Sunday (January 10). Two-time defending champions Karnataka will open their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir on the competition's first day.

The BCCI has divided the 38 teams into six groups. The five Elite Groups A, B, C, D, and E comprise six teams each. The Plate Group has the remaining eight teams.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a seven-day gap between the group stage and the knockout phase of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

All teams have reached the venues allotted to each group. Each side will play the other teams once in the group stage.

The knockout round will happen in Ahmedabad. The 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will culminate with the summit clash on January 31.

This competition will help the Indian T20 stars gear up for the 2021 Indian Premier League. Many young players will try to impress the franchises with their performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Big names like Suresh Raina, Sreesanth, Krunal Pandya, Ambati Rayudu, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, Kedar Jadhav, and others will participate in this competition.

Star Sports to telecast two matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy daily

The match timings for the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy are 12:00 PM IST and 7:00 PM IST. Star Sports will telecast the matches from the Eden Gardens and the Wankhede Stadium.

Group B and Group E matches will happen at these two stadiums. Thus, fans will get to witness teams from Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Hyderabad, Haryana, Andhra, Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, and Puducherry during the group stage.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Telecast Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar