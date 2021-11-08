Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala will be up against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 9th November 2021.

Madhya Pradesh registered a thumping nine-wicket win over Bihar. They bowled Bihar out for just 59 runs as the bowlers set up the game for them with a stellar performance. It took only 5.4 overs to finish the game as Madhya Pradesh got over the line with all ease in no time. Venkatesh Iyer put up a fine all-round performance in the big win.

Meanwhile, Kerala are also coming off a win over Assam in their last match. They restricted Assam to just 121/8 from their 20 overs. Basil Thampi and Jalaj Saxena picked up the most wickets for Kerala in the match.

Kerala took their time in the chase but ensured they won the game comfortably with eight wickets to spare. Rohan S Kunnummal scored an unbeaten fifty, guiding the side to victory.

Both teams will be eager to carry forward the momentum when they face each other.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Elite Group D, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 9, 2021, Tuesday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Pitch Report

The last few games at this venue have not been high-scoring. Teams chasing have won comfortably and will look to keep the same going. The side batting first will need to score from 150 range to have a chance to defend the score.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for the complete duration of the match. There is no rain prediction and temperatures will range between 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Probable 11s

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh produced an all-round bowling effort against Bihar. Avesh Khan picked up three wickets, leading the attack. Kuldeep Sen, Venkatesh Iyer and Mihir Hirwani chipped in with two wickets each. Venkatesh Iyer also remained unbeaten on 36 off 20 deliveries.

Probable 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Kuldeep Gehi, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Parth Sahani, Rakesh Thakur, Kumar Kartikeya Singh.

Kerala

Basil Thampi was the pick of the bowlers for Kerala with figures of 3/21. Jalaj Saxena picked up two wickets as well, with Sachin Baby, Sharafuddeen, and Midhun taking one wicket each. Rohan S Kunnummal scored 56 runs remaining unbeaten. Mohammed Azharuddeen (24) and Sachin Baby (21*) made vital contributions as well.

Probable 11: Rohan S Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sanju Samson (c), Sachin Baby, Midhun S, M S Akhil, Sharafuddeen NM, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Manu Krishnan, Vishnu Vinod.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off convincing wins in their last games. The bowling from both sides has been good and the batters have backed up the good work as well. Comparing the two wins, Madhya Pradesh were more clinical off the two sides and this will be an exciting battle.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win this match.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

