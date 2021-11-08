Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Maharashtra vs Goa: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Maharashtra lock horns with Goa in Round V of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this encounter.

Maharashtra, after getting off to a losing start, have bounced back as they have won three games on the trot. They defeated Puducherry comprehensively in their last match. Batting first, the batters started going after the Puducherry bowlers from the word go as they posted 193 on the board. The bowlers were then brilliant as they bowled Puducherry out on 76, winning the game by 117 runs. Maharashtra will be looking to carry the winning momentum forward.

Meanwhile, Goa have won two and lost as many games so far in the competition. They defeated favorites Tamil Nadu in their last game. The decision to bowl first paid dividends for Goa as they restricted the defending champions to 136. The batters then backed up their bowlers to chase down the total with eight balls to spare. Goa will be high in confidence after that win over Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra vs Goa Match Details:

Match: Maharashtra vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 9th 2021, Tuesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Maharashtra vs Goa Pitch Report

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this track as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

Maharashtra vs Goa Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to range between 14 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra vs Goa Probable XIs

Maharashtra

Some very good contributions from Naushad Shaikh (55), Kedar Jadhav (52) and other middle-order batters saw them post a massive total on the board. Azim Kazi starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Nahar, Naushad Shaikh (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Ranjeet Nikam, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ashay Palkar, Sunil Yadav, Divyang Himganekar

Goa

Shrikant Wagh broke the back of the Tamil Nadu batting lineup as he picked up four wickets. On the back of a fifty from Shubham Ranjane and Suyash Prabhudessai’s 43*, Goa chased down the total with eight balls to spare.

Probable XI

Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg, Eknath Kerkar (c & wk), Shubham Ranjane, Suyash Pradbhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Amit Yadav, Amogh Sunil Dasai, Felix Alemao, Shrikant Wagh

Maharashtra vs Goa Match Prediction

Maharashtra are on a roll in the competition so far, having won three out of four games. Goa will be riding high with confidence after beating Tamil Nadu in their last fixture. It promises to be a cracker of a contest on Tuesday.

Maharashtra look a well-settled side and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top against Goa.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win this encounter.

Maharashtra vs Goa live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

