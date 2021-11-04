Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Maharashtra: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Punjab will square off against Maharashtra in an Elite Group A clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Punjab defeated Puducherry in their opening game of the competition and will enter this clash high on confidence. Batting first, Puducherry struggled throughout the innings and were bundled out for 106. On the back of a quickfire fifty from Abhishek Sharma, Punjab chased down the total in the 13th over with eight wickets in hand.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, were beaten by defending champions Tamil Nadu in their opening game. After being asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted 167 on the board for the loss of four wickets.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad started brilliantly for Maharashtra but they lost their way in the middle overs and could only manage to score 155, falling short by 12 runs. They will be hoping to produce a much-improved performance in their next outing.

Punjab vs Maharashtra Match Details:

Match: Punjab vs Maharashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 5th 2021, Friday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Punjab vs Maharashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The batters can hit through the line once set and score quickly. The spinners will also play a role when the pitch slows down as the match progresses.

Punjab vs Maharashtra Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Lucknow are expected to range between 16 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Punjab vs Maharashtra Probable XIs

Punjab

Abhishek Sharma and Siddarth Kaul wreaked havoc against Puducherry, picking up three wickets apiece. With the bat, Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 54 to take his side to victory. They will look to put in a similar display on Friday against Maharashtra.

Probable XI

Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Harpreet Brar (c), Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh

Maharashtra

Maharashtra's bowlers struggled in their opener against Tamil Nadu as they managed to pick up only four wickets. But with the bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad was brilliant, notching up 51 runs. He will need some support from the rest of the lineup against Punjab.

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Nahar, Naushad Shaikh (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Divyang Himganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ashay Palkar, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe

Punjab vs Maharashtra Match Prediction

Punjab were fantastic in their opening game, winning convincingly whereas Maharashtra lost a close contest to the defending champions. Both sides look strong on paper and we can expect a cracking contest on Friday.

Punjab look like the better balanced side and should be able to come out on top against Maharashtra.

Prediction: Punjab to win this encounter.

Punjab vs Maharashtra live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arvind Sriram

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ruturaj Gaikwad score back-to-back fifites? Yes No 0 votes so far