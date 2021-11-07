Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Railways vs Gujarat: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Railways and Gujarat will lock horns in the fourth round of Elite Group D in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on November 8, Monday.

Railways have found a bit of respite after finally delivering a win in their third encounter of the tournament against Kerala. They lost their first two matches of the competition against Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Pratham Singh is leading the batting charts with 96 runs in three innings for Railways. On the bowling front, there have been no big match-winners for Railways, which is hurting them a lot in the tournament.

Gujarat have been decent enough barring their game against Assam where they lost by seven wickets. In the other two games against Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat won comfortably by nine wickets and 50 runs respectively.

Railways vs Gujarat Match Details

Match: Railways vs Gujarat, Round IV, Elite Group D

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Railways vs Gujarat Weather Report

Delhi weather is expected to be on the sunnier side during the match day. We can expect the rain to stay away from the game during the whole 40-over contest.

Railways vs Gujarat Pitch Report

A few matches turned out to be low scoring affairs on this surface. Batters need to spend a lot of time before going for their shots. A total of 150 would be quite tough for the chasing side.

Railways vs Gujarat Probable XIs

Railways

Pratham Singh has been the only silver-lining in another poor tournament for Railways. Other players are yet to join the party.

Probable XI: Mrunal Devdhar (c), Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Upendra Yadav (wk), Karn Sharma, Harsh Tyagi, Shubham Chaubey, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Ananta Saha

Gujarat

Gujarat have a lot of match-winners in their XI, but a loss against Assam could trouble them going forward in the tournament.

Priyank Panchal will lead the side and open the innings. Piyush Chawla will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI: Priyank Panchal (c), Saurav Chauhan, Urvil Patel, Het Patel (wk), Ripal Patel, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla

Railways vs Gujarat Match Prediction

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is expected to be a tight contest. However, Gujarat possesse experienced players in their ranks, which should allow them to go past Railways in this crucial encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Pratham Singh to top-score during the match between Railways and Gujarat? Yes No 0 votes so far