Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Rajasthan vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Rajasthan and Vidarbha are all set to face each other in the third quarter-final of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday, November 18 at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi.

Rajasthan, captained by Ashok Menaria, have been in excellent form in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. The team is unbeaten in the competition, having won all five of their matches in Elite Group C. They also finished their group games with an excellent net run rate of 1.242.

They will go into the game on the back of a thumping 30-run win over Haryana on November 9 in Vadodara. Deepak Hooda’s 75 ensured that Rajasthan posted 155 for six on the board. Thereafter, Mohit Jain’s four-wicket haul restricted Haryana to 125 in 19.1 overs.

Vidarbha, on the other hand, haven’t flattered to deceive either. The Akshay Wadkar-led team topped the Plate Group after winning all five of their matches. Their net run rate of 4.967 showed how dominant they were among the eight teams in the group.

Vidarbha's previous game was a seven-wicket victory against Maharashtra on November 16. Bowling first, they restricted their opponents to 157 after Yash Thakur’s three-wicket haul. From there on, Atharva Taide and skipper Wadkar’s fifties took Vidarbha over the finish line in the game.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Quarter Final 3, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date: 18th November, 2021.

Time: 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: Palam A Stadium, Delhi.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Weather Report

Conditions are expected to be hazy throughout the course of the game. The temperature will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the higher side.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The pitch at the Palam A Stadium has been a sporting one thus far. Both batters and bowlers will have the chance to extract something from the surface. Chasing should be the way forward.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Rajasthan

Probable XI

Yash Kothari, Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda, Mohit Jain, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubham Sharma, Salman Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Shiva Chauhan

Vidarbha

Probable XI

Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Vidarbha was without doubt exceptional in the Plate Group, but getting past Rajasthan may not be so easy. Rajasthan are the favorites for this game, although not by too large of a margin.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

