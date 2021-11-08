Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Saurashtra vs Delhi: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Round V of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy sees Saurashtra lock horns with Delhi in an Elite Group E clash at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli, Rohtak.

Saurashtra lost their opening match against Hyderabad but have bounced back strongly to win three games. They defeated Chandigarh in their last game and will be high on confidence.

On the back of fifties from Sheldon Jackson and Arpit Vasavada, Saurashtra posted 209 on the board. The bowlers then backed up the batters with a solid showing, winning the game by 42 runs. Saurashtra will look to repeat their performance on Tuesday against Delhi.

Delhi’s three-game winning streak, meanwhile, came to an end as they suffered a loss against Hyderabad in a closely-fought contest. After being asked to bat first, Delhi’s batters did a fantastic job of posting 170 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals but Hyderabad batters held their nerves in the end to chase down the total on the last ball, with three wickets in hand.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Match Details:

Match: Saurashtra vs Delhi, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 9th 2021, Tuesday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak

Saurashtra vs Delhi Pitch Report

The pitch at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The spinners will play a major role on this surface as the ball tends to hold a bit onto the surface as the game progresses.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Rohtak are expected to range between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted and we can expect a full game on Tuesday.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Probable XIs

Saurashtra

Arpit Vasavada (72) and Sheldon Jackson (70) helped Saurashtra post 209 on the board. Chetan Sakariya picked up three wickets and was well-supported by his skipper Jaydev Unadkat as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Himalaya Barad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh, Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya

Delhi

Anuj Rawat top-scored with 41 and good contributions from the middle-order batters saw them post 170 on the board. Skipper Pradeep Sangwan picked up three wickets but couldn’t help his side defend the total as Hyderabad chased down the total on the last ball.

Probable XI

Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (wk), Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Deepak Punia, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Navdeep Saini, Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Simarjeet Singh, Lalit Yadav

Saurashtra vs Delhi Match Prediction

Saurashtra looked good in their previous clash against Chandigarh, while Delhi failed to hold their nerves against Hyderabad. Both look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracking game.

Saurashtra have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to bring it into their face-off against Delhi on Tuesday.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

