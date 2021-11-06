Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Goa: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Tamil Nadu will lock horns with Goa in Round IV of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this Elite Group A fixture.

Tamil Nadu have been sensational so far in the competition, having won all three of their games. They defeated Puducherry comprehensively in their last game. After electing to bowl first, the defending champions did a fantastic job of restricting Puducherry to 129 in their 20 overs. On the back of a fifty from Hari Nishaanth, Tamil Nadu chased down the total in the 17th over with eight wickets in hand. They will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

Goa, on the other hand, lost against Punjab in their last fixture. It was a disappointing showing from them as Punjab completed a big win over Goa. The decision to bowl first backfired for Goa as Prabhsimran from Punjab scored a brilliant century. Punjab posted 197 on the board and Goa's batters could only manage to score 116 as they lost the game by 81 runs. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their next outing.

Tamil Nadu vs Goa Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 8th 2021, Monday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Tamil Nadu vs Goa Pitch Report

The pitch at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Tamil Nadu vs Goa Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to range between 15 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Tamil Nadu vs Goa Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Sai Kishore picked up a hattick against Puducherry and finished with four wickets which broke the back of the Puducherry batting lineup. Hari Nishaanth, opening the batting, remained unbeaten on 75 to take his side home.

Probable XI

Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (c & wk), Sai Sudharsan, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan

Goa

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Punjab posted 197 on the board. Shubham Ranjane scalped two wickets with the ball. It was a poor performance from Goa as only two batters managed to get into double figures. They need to be at their absolute best to challenge the upbeat Tamil Nadu.

Probable XI

Ishaan Gadekar, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg, Eknath Kerkar (c & wk), Shubham Ranjane, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Amit Yadav, Nihal Surlaker, Shrikant Wagh

Tamil Nadu vs Goa Match Prediction

Tamil Nadu have been unstoppable so far, winning all their games and look a highly confident side. Goa haven’t found the right combination yet and need to fire in unison to put up a fight against the defending champions.

Tamil Nadu look strong on paper and are expected to walk past Goa unscathed.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Tamil Nadu vs Goa live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hari Nishaanth score another fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far