Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Tamil Nadu are all set to lock horns with Hyderabad in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Saturday.

Hyderabad have been in menacing form in the competition so far, and they reached the knockouts without losing a game. They topped the Elite Group E with five wins in five matches to enter the knockouts. In the quarter-finals, they registered an easy win over Gujarat by 30 runs.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, have had nervy moments in the competition. They finished second in Elite Group A with four wins and a single loss in five matches. There were a couple of games that went close and they could have lost. However, Tamil Nadu managed to hang on and won those matches.

They have now picked up some steam and won three games consecutively. Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala by five wickets in the quarterfinals to advance to the semi-finals. Both teams will now try to give their best to get one step closer to the prestigious championship, and the fans will hope for an enthralling contest.

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Semifinal 1 - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: November 20th, 2021, Saturday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad Pitch Report

The pitch has behaved decently so far but it is helpful for the slow bowlers. The team winning the toss would like to bowl first to take advantage of the new ball early in the morning.

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad Weather Forecast

There might be some clouds on Saturday but there is no threat of rain. Temperatures are likely to stay between 14 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Sandeep Warrier sustained a finger injury in the last game against Kerala. If he does not recover in time, either R. Vivek or T. Natarajan can replace him in the playing 11.

Probable XI:

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (C), Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, P Saravana Kumar, Sandeep Warrier/R Vivek/T Natarajan

Hyderabad

Hyderabad registered a convincing win in the quarter-finals and they will not want to disturb their winning combination. Fans expect them to field an unchanged playing 11.

Probable XI

Pragnay Reddy (WK), Tanmay Agarwal (C), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Rakshann Readdi, Mehdi Hassan

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad Match Prediction

Hyderabad has shown tremendous consistency so far in the competition. They have not lost any games so far and have won six games in a row now. However, their batting hasn’t been tested by a quality bowling lineup yet.

Tamil Nadu, at the same time, have not played as per their reputation so far despite making it to the semi-finals. Their bowling looked completely off-color in the last match but they have a strong batting unit to make up for it. They will be eager to click as a unit by performing well in both departments simultaneously.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu are expected to win this game.

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

