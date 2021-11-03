Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra square off on the opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this exciting contest.

Tamil Nadu are the defending champions. They had a stellar season last year, winning all games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and emerging as winners by defeating Baroda in the final. It was a convincing victory for them in the final last year and they will be raring to defend their title. Tamil Nadu have some exciting players on their side and will hope to defend the title successfully.

ChepaukSuperGillies @supergillies



3rd highest run-scorer in this season ( 336 runs in 9 innings)



Highest individual score in an innings, this season ( 95 vs NRK)



Our star Batsman of this season 🤙



#PattaiyaKelappu #TNPL2021 @Jagadeesan_200 Leading Run scorer in TNPL history ( 1688 runs)3rd highest run-scorer in this season ( 336 runs in 9 innings)Highest individual score in an innings, this season ( 95 vs NRK)Our star Batsman of this season 🤙 Leading Run scorer in TNPL history ( 1688 runs)3rd highest run-scorer in this season ( 336 runs in 9 innings)Highest individual score in an innings, this season ( 95 vs NRK)Our star Batsman of this season 🤙#PattaiyaKelappu #TNPL2021 @Jagadeesan_200 https://t.co/FWxFc83XDb

Maharashtra, on the other hand, had a season to forget last year as they failed to qualify for the quarter-finals. They managed to win only a single game out of five and finished in the second-last position in Group C.

Maharashtra will be hoping for a much-improved performance this time around as they are placed in Group A alongside Goa, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry and the defending champions Tamil Nadu. Dynamic opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as their skipper this season. The young batter will look forward to leading the side by example.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 4th, 2021, Thursday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The batters can hit through the line once set. The spinners will play a key role as the game progresses.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday, with the temperatures ranging between 16 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Vijay Shankar will be leading the Tamil Nadu side in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The likes of Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Narayn Jagadeesan and Washington Sundar will play a big role in their title defense.

Probable XI: Narayan Jagadeesan, Hari Nishaanth, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar (c), Adithya Ganesh (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Cricket @MaharashtraCric

Team Maharashtra to kick off campaign against Tamil Nadu on NOVEMBER 4 .

Wishing All The Very Best To The Team 💛💯

#syedmushtaqalitrophy

#BCCI #bccidomestic TEAM MAHARASHTRA SQUAD ANNOUNCED FOR THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY . @Ruutu1331 Named As A Captain ,Team Maharashtra to kick off campaign against Tamil Nadu on NOVEMBER 4 .Wishing All The Very Best To The Team 💛💯 TEAM MAHARASHTRA SQUAD ANNOUNCED FOR THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY . @Ruutu1331 Named As A Captain ,Team Maharashtra to kick off campaign against Tamil Nadu on NOVEMBER 4 .Wishing All The Very Best To The Team 💛💯#syedmushtaqalitrophy #BCCI #bccidomestic https://t.co/ZWlOnRpBQr

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed the responsibility of leading the side after having a stellar IPL with the bat. Kedar Jadhav is a vital cog in the batting lineup and will look forward to contributing to the team’s success.

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Nahar, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Swapnil Fulpagar (wk), Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bacchav, Shamsuzama Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Match Prediction

Tamil Nadu were fantastic last season winning the title and will look to defend their title successfully. Maharashtra have some exciting young players on their side and will look to be at their best at the start of the competition.

Tamil Nadu look like a balanced side and are expected to start their title defense on a winning note.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: N/A

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

