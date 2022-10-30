Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final 1, Punjab vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Punjab and Haryana are set to lock horns in the pre-quarter final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Sunday, October 30. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the encounter.

Punjab, captained by Mandeep Singh, have been in exceptional form in recent times. They topped Elite Group B with 24 points and a stupendous net run rate of +2.836. Barring their 12-run loss to Delhi, Punjab have looked unstoppable thus far.

Currently on a five-match winning streak, Punjab have lost only six wickets in their last five games, showing how dominant they have been. They will go into the pre-quarter final after beating Uttar Pradesh by nine wickets on October 22.

Haryana, led by Himanshu Rana, on the other hand, finished third in Elite Group C with 20 points and a net run rate of +1.214. They will go into their next match after their five-wicket defeat at the hands of table-toppers Karnataka on October 22.

Chaitanya Bishnoi is their leading run-scorer with 200 runs at an average of 33.33, but he hasn't received a lot of support from other batters in the team. Rahul Tewatia and Amit Mishra have 24 wickets to their name and are expected to play a key role.

Punjab vs Haryana Match Details:

Match: Punjab vs Haryana, Pre Quarter-Final 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, Sunday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Punjab vs Haryana Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is known for its pace and bounce. But spinners also get quite a bit of assistance from the surface. The track is also most likely to help the team batting second.

Punjab vs Haryana Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be hot with temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain for the time being. Clouds won't be there with the humidity in the mid and high-50s.

Punjab vs Haryana Probable XIs

Punjab

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh

Haryana

Chaitanya Bishnoi, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana (c), Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Dahiya

Punjab vs Haryana Match Prediction

Punjab have been on a rampage of late, especially in their batting department. It won't be a surprise if they manage to ease past Haryana in their upcoming clash.

Prediction: Punjab to win this encounter.

Punjab vs Haryana Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Shubman Gill to score 50+? Yes No 0 votes