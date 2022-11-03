Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Semi-Final 1, Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Thursday, November 3. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the encounter.

Punjab, captained by Mandeep Singh, are currently going through a purple patch in the ongoing tournament. Having won seven matches in a row, they have looked unstoppable thus far. Barring their 12-run loss against Delhi, Punjab have been clinical.

They will go into the semi-finals after beating Karnataka by nine runs in the quarter-finals at Eden Gardens. Shubman Gill was their star performer after he racked up a match-winning 55-ball 126 with the help of 11 fours and nine sixes.

Himachal Pradesh, led by Rishi Dhawan, meanwhile, are yet to lose a single match in the championship. After their first two matches didn't take place due to rain, they have won five matches in a row and have looked ominous, to say the least.

They will go into the match after beating Bengal by four wickets in the third quarter-final. After electing to bowl first, their bowlers faltered as Bengal scored 199 for six. However, the Himachal batters chased the target down off the last ball of the match.

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, Semi-Final 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date and Time: Thursday, November 3, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Kolkata has been pretty good for batting. But in must-win games, teams should avoid chasing and rather, opt to bat first. The spinners are most likely to get quite a bit of assistance from the surface.

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be very warm throughout the duration of the match. There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 50s.

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Punjab

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul

Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains (wk), Ekant Sen, Sumeet Verma, Rishi Dhawan (c), Nikhil Gangta, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Pankaj Jaiswal, Nitin Sharma

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Punjab have won seven matches in a row after looking in good form against Karnataka. Himachal Pradesh are unbeaten and are a force to be reckoned with. The team, batting first, should be able to win the knockout match.

Prediction: Team batting first to win this encounter.

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

