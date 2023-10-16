Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Andhra Pradesh will take on Punjab in the 24th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Punjab were involved in high-scoring Group C encounters on Day 1 of the tournament and started their campaigns with losses.

Andhra Pradesh faced Goa in their first game, where Goa posted a massive total of 232 runs for the loss of six wickets. In response, Andhra Pradesh were bundled out for 201 runs and lost the game by 31 runs. They were in the game for the first half of their innings but lost a couple of wickets in the last five overs.

Punjab lost their first game against Saurashtra by 37 runs after they were all out for 174 runs in 19.2 overs while chasing a target of 212 runs. Anmolpreet Singh was the highest-scorer for Punjab and made 48 runs off just 22 deliveries, including eight fours and one six.

Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab Match Details

Match: Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab, Match 24, Group C

Date and Time: October 17, 11:00 am IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab Pitch Report

The pitch will likely have a lot to provide to the bowlers. The average first-innings total in the last five T20 games has been 133 runs. The team winning the toss might look to bat, as the bowlers might be more dominant in the second half.

Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab Weather Report

The temperature will likely remain around the 30-degree mark throughout this match. The weather might remain hazy and there will be ample sunshine during this game. The humidity will be as high as 50%.

Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab Probable XIs

Andhra Pradesh

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Yara Sandeep, Manish Golamaru, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy.

Punjab

Mandeep Singh (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh.

Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab Match Prediction

Andhra Pradesh did concede 200-plus runs with the ball but came back stranger with the bat and almost crossed the line in the first game. Punjab didn’t have a great outing with both bat and ball in their opening match. Andhra Pradesh might have an upper hand over Punjab here.

Prediction: Andhra Pradesh to win the match.

Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema