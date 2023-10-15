Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Andhra vs Goa: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Andhra and Goa are set to face each other in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday, October 16. The JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi will host the contest.

Goa, led by Suyash Prabhudessai, had a topsy-turvy campaign last time around. They finished fourth in the table in Elie Group B with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.061 thanks to wins in four out of seven matches.

This season, Goa will be looking to qualify for the knockouts. They have been bolstered by the inclusion of Rahul Tripathi, who can be a dangerous prospect with the bat on his day.

Andhra, led by KS Bharat, finished fifth in the table last year with only two wins from six matches in Elie Group D. They will be keen to make amends and live up to the expectations.

Ashwin Hebbar and Shaik Rasheed form a strong opening stand. Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui, and KS Bharat add solidity to the middle order. Prithvi Raj Yarra is expected to lead the bowling attack.

Andhra vs Goa Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Goa, (Group C), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 16, 2023, on Monday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Andhra vs Goa Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ranchi is expected to be a good one for the batters. Bowlers need to be on their mark to reap the rewards.

Andhra vs Goa Weather Report

Playing conditions in Ranchi are expected to be pleasant. There is no chance of rain as of now and temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Andhra vs Goa Probable Xl

Andhra Probable Xl

Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui, KS Bharat (c & wk), Yara Sandeep, Manish Golamaru, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Harishankar Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj Yarra,

Goa Probable XI

Ishaan Gadekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Rahul Tripathi, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tushar Seokar, Rajashekhar Harikant (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Lakshya Garg, Felix Alemao

Andhra vs Goa Prediction

Both teams in the tournament are pretty equally matched. But it is Goa, who have a slightly strong batting compared to their opponent. Goa will go into the game as favourites.

Prediction: Goa to win the match.

Andhra vs Goa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

