Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Andhra vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

In the upcoming 88th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Andhra Pradesh will face Manipur at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday, October 23. Andhra Pradesh has won two out of their four games so far and are in sixth place with eight points in Group C. Manipur has faced four consecutive losses and finds itself in seventh place.

In their previous match, Andhra Pradesh handed Gujarat their first defeat, successfully chasing down a target of 166 runs with eight wickets in hand. Notable performances were delivered by Srikar Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar, each scoring a half-century. The standout bowler for Andhra Pradesh was Cheepurapalli Stephen, who picked three wickets while conceding just 25 runs in 3.2 overs.

Manipur had a tough outing in their last game against Punjab, being dismissed for a mere 93 runs. Kangabam Priyojit Singh was the only player to surpass the 20-run mark for Manipur. Punjab comfortably achieved the target of 94 runs in just 9.2 overs, securing victory by eight wickets.

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur, Match 88, Group C

Date and Time: October 23, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to provide opportunities for both bowlers and batters, offering a balanced contest. Spinners and pacers should find conditions favorable, ensuring an even competition. The average first innings score in T20 matches here has been 154 runs. The team winning the toss might opt to bat, given the favorable track record.

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain stable throughout this match, with a gradual drop in temperature. It may decrease to around 21 degrees by the end of the game. The atmospheric conditions might begin hazy and transition to cloudy towards the conclusion. Expect a decent amount of sunshine at the beginning of the match.

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Probable XIs

Andhra Pradesh

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, KV Sasikanth, Kavuri Saiteja, Manish Golamaru, Tripurana Vijay, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Cheepurapalli Stephen

Manipur

Prafullomani Singh (wk), Basir Rahman, Al Bashid Muhammed, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam (c), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Chingakham Bidash, L Kishan Singha, Sultan Karim, Ajay Lamabam Singh

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Match Prediction

Andhra Pradesh clearly has an upper hand in this game and might completely dominate Manipur. Batters are likely to find decent support from the pitch. If Andhra Pradesh bats first there, they might post a substantial total on the board.

Prediction: Andhra Pradesh to win the match.

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website