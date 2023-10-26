Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Arunachal Pradesh will take on in-form Punjab in the Group C encounter at Ranchi on October 27.

Punjab, who are at the top of the points table in the group, are coming off a dominant win against Goa. They have won five out of their six games so far. Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom in search of their first win this season.

Punjab has the advantage of having different players step up for the side as and when required and not depending on any single individual.

Nehal Wadhera saved the day with the bat with a 28-ball 46 after Prabhsimran provided a swift start in their last game against Goa. Harpreet Brar and Mayank Markande joined the party with four wickets each.

Arunachal Pradesh had a good start with the bat, with skipper Neelam Obi and wicketkeeper Ayush Awasthi scoring 34 and 31, respectively, against Manipur.

But the rest of the batters did not join the party. With the ball, they managed to pick up just two wickets against Manipur and had a lackluster performance.

Abhishek Sharma has been in terrific touch at the top too. Arunachal Pradesh will have their task cut out against the table toppers.

They will hope for the top order to provide a steady start and the lower order to build on that, which they failed to do in their last game against Manipur.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Match Details

Match: Arunachal Pradesh v Punjab, Group C, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 27th, 2023, Friday, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA Oval Ground is expected to produce a wicket conducive to batting.

The last 3 games here have seen first-inning scores of 199, 233, and 169. The batsmen are expected to score big once set, and the teams chasing will have the advantage.

Spinners are expected to have a tough time on the high-scoring ground. However, the new ball is expected to provide some help. Once set, the batsmen have scored big on this ground.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday, with the temperature expected to range between 19 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Probable XIs

Arunachal Pradesh

Probable XI

Neelam Obi, Ayush Awasthi (wk), Aryan Sahani, Aprameya Jaiswal, Myendung Shingpo, Divyanshu Yadav, Techi Doria, Sagar Rana, Sidharth Balodi, Yab Niya, Abinash Thapa

Punjab

Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Mandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Match Prediction

Punjab look a much stronger side on paper and are in form, whereas Arunachal Pradesh are yet to win a single game this season.

The battle between the table toppers and the wooden spoon holders are expected to be one-sided.

Punjab with the form of individuals they have are expected to come out on top. Arunachal will look to put up a fight against the star-studded Punjab lineup.

Prediction: Punjab to win this contest.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Abhishek Sharma to score 50+ runs? Yes No 3 votes