Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details 

Arunachal Pradesh will take on Railways in the Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi will host the game on October 17.

Arunachal Pradesh started with a defeat in the ongoing tournament where they lost to Gujarat while Railways started with a convincing win.

Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat. Neelam Obi top-scored with 29 and the side could manage only 126 in their allotted overs. While chasing, Urvil Patel played a quick 26 off 8.

Umang Kumar scored 37 while Saurav Chauhan’s 18-ball 61 (5*4, 6*6) sealed the deal for Gujarat. Meanwhile, Railways won the toss and opted to field first. Put in to bat, Manipur could only manage 112 runs where Prafullomani Singh smashed 52.

Apart from him, Rex Singh and K Priyojit Singh managed to contribute some runs as well. Akash Pandey starred with the ball as he claimed 4/6. While chasing, Shivam Chaudhary (35) and Pratham Singh got off to a steady start, adding 53 runs before Shivam got out. Later, Pratham scored 67* and helped his side win alongside Vivek Singh’s 14* off 8.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Match Details

Match: Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 17, Tuesday; 1:30 pm IST.

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi helps the spinners as it offers a decent amount of grip and spin. However, the batters need to play cautiously to score freely. Teams winning the toss should choose to field first as chasing could be the wise option on this pitch

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be sunny with no chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 60%.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Probable XIs

Arunachal Pradesh: Neelam Obi, Techi Doria, Techi Sonam, Techi Neri, Mohit Panwar, Suraj Tayam (c), Nabam Hachang, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Nabam Tempol, Akhilesh Sahani, Chetan Anand.

Railways: Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Akshat Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Karn Sharma (c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Saif, Susheel Kumar.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Match Prediction

Arunachal Pradesh and Railways had different fates in the campaign openers. Considering the present form, Railways has a good chance to win.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways live-telecast details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: Viacom18, JioCinema app