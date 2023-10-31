Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Assam vs Bengal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Assam will take on Bengal in the Pre-Quarter Final 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 31, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Assam won five out of seven games and finished in third place in Group B. They failed to reach second place due to a lower Net Run Rate than Himachal Pradesh. Assam defeated Kerala by two wickets in their last encounter.
Kerala posted 127 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score. Riyan Parag continued his great form and scored his sixth half-century. He hit six sixes and one four during his innings of 57 runs off 33 deliveries.
Bengal finished in four out of six games and won their last two games. They defeated Jharkhand in their previous encounter by a mere margin of five runs. Abhimanyu Easwaran guided Bengal to a total of 177 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Jharkhand made 172 for the loss of six wickets in reply in their 20 overs.
Assam vs Bengal Match Details
Match: Assam vs Bengal, Pre-Quarter Final 2
Date and Time: October 31, 4:30 pm IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Assam vs Bengal Pitch Report
The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is expected to favor the batters. The average first innings score here in the last five games has been 168 runs. Additionally, teams chasing have found success in nine out of 14 games this season. Therefore, the team winning the toss may opt to bowl in this game.
Assam vs Bengal Weather Report
The weather will change after every hour in this game and might become clear by the time the match is over. The temperature will likely drop excessively during the second half of the match.
Assam vs Bengal Probable XIs
Assam
Denish Das, Pradyun Saikia, Sibsankar Roy, Riyan Parag (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Rahul Singh, Sourav Dey, Mrinmoy Dutta, Bishal Roy
Bengal
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Kaushik Maity, Ishan Porel, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Ranjot Singh, Ritwik Chowdhury, Shakir Gandhi
Assam vs Bengal Match Prediction
Assam have been on a dominant run with the bat this season, and that might play a crucial role in this game. Toss might be a huge factor here. Bengal will have to be on their toes throughout this game to have a chance to win this game.
Prediction: Assam to win the match
Assam vs Bengal Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: NA
Live Streaming: JioCinema
