Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Assam vs Bihar: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Assam will clash against Bihar in the Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, October 17.

Assam is entering this contest on the back of a close defeat against Odisha in their season opener. Chasing 227 runs, Assam looked in the contest for the most part of the game but failed to go past the winning line.

Riyan Parag, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, and Akash Sengupta starred with the bat, while Pacer Mukhtar Hussain was the only hero with the ball in hand. They would be eager to hit the right chords and get back to the winning ways.

On the other hand, Bihar suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Chandigarh. Batting first, they posted 171 runs in their 20 overs. However, the bowlers failed to create momentum and as a result, lost the game by nine wickets.

The Babul Kumar-led side would be determined to make a strong comeback and add some crucial points before it gets too late for them.

Assam vs Bihar Match Details

Match: Assam vs Bihar, Group B

Date and Time: October 17, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Assam vs Bihar Pitch Report

A total of 37 domestic T20 matches have been played at this venue with chasing sides emerging victorious on 20 instances. The average first innings score is 160. Spinners are likely to find ample support in the middle overs, potentially turning the game in their favor.

Assam vs Bihar Weather Forecast

Navi Mumbai is expected to experience temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius without any rain interruptions. Both sides will be welcomed with hot and humid weather at the venue.

Assam vs Bihar Probable XIs

Assam

Pradyun Saikia, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Riyan Parag (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Sourav Dey, and Denish Das.

Bihar

Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar, Akash Raj, Harsh Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Amod Yadav, Malay Raj, Nawaz Khan, Abhijeet Saket, and Paramjit Singh.

Assam vs Bihar Match Prediction

Both sides struggle in the bowling department. However, Assam boasts a well-balanced batting line-up, thanks to Riyan Parag and other in-form batters. They will start this encounter as strong favorites.

Prediction: Assam Blue to win the match.

Assam vs Bihar Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema