Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Assam vs Chandigarh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 74 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 will see Assam square off against Chandigarh. This is a Group B fixture and Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will be hosting it.

Assam are having a good time in the competition. They have played four games so far and won three of those. They have 12 points to their name and sit at the second position in the points table. They beat Sikkim by a big margin in their previous game.

On the back of fifties from Denish Das (63) and skipper Riyan Parag (53*), Assam posted 217 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Sikkim for mere 117 to win the game by 100 runs. Assam will be looking to emulate the same performance against Chandigarh on Monday.

Chandigarh, on the other hand, have won two games and lost as many so far. After winning the first two games convincingly, they lost the next two. They suffered a heavy loss against the table-toppers Kerala in their last game.

Kerala batted first and set a target of 134 for Chandigarh. Skipper Manan Vohra led the charge with the bat and scored 95*. He remained unbeaten but lacked support from the other end as they fell short of the target by seven runs. They will be eager to get back to winning ways in their next clash.

Assam vs Chandigarh Match Details:

Match: Assam vs Chandigarh, Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, Monday, 9 AM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Assam vs Chandigarh Pitch Report

The surface at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a good one for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Assam vs Chandigarh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai on Monday is expected to range between 26 and 36 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Assam vs Chandigarh Probable XIs

Assam

Probable XI

Denish Das, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Riyan Parag (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Mukhtar Hussain, Sourav Dey, Kunal Sarma

Chandigarh

Probable XI

Manan Vohra (c), Arjun Azad, Shivam Bhambri, Raj Bawa, Bhagmender Lather, Arjit Pannu (wk), Sandeep Sharma, Gaurav Puri, Murugan Ashwin, Karan Kaila, Akash Sudan, Abhishek Singh

Assam vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

Assam are coming off a comprehensive win in their last game and will pose a tough challenge for Chandigarh who have lost two games on the trot. They will have to be at their absolute best to get back to winning ways.

Assam have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Assam to win this contest.

Assam vs Chandigarh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

