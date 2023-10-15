Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Assam vs Odisha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

On Monday, October 16th, at 1:30 PM IST, Odisha will face Assam in the third match of Group B of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

This season's SMAT is set to take place from October 16 to November 6, featuring 38 teams distributed across five groups. Group B includes Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Chandigarh, Odisha, and Odisha.

Last season, Assam secured the fourth position in Group A after accumulating 16 points thanks to four wins and three losses in seven matches. Meanwhile, Odisha finished just above rock bottom in Group E after winning only two out of six matches.

Assam vs Odisha: Match details

Match: Assam vs Odisha Blue, Match 3, Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date & Time: October 16th, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Assam vs Odisha: Pitch report

The pitch at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai is known to be batsman-friendly, offering a balance between pace and bounce. It typically supports stroke play, making it conducive for high-scoring matches. The outfield is well-maintained, ensuring that boundaries are frequently scored in matches held at this venue.

Assam vs Odisha: Weather forecast

Monday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 93°F°C. There is no precipitation in the forecast, but the humidity is at 68% and a light breeze of 9 mph is expected.

Assam vs Odisha: Probable playing XIs

Assam Team News

No major injury concerns

Assam Probable Playing XI

Sibsankar Roy, Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Erik Roy, Akash Sengupta, Riyan Parag(c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar(wk), Mrinmoy Dutta, Avinov Choudhary, Mukhtar Hussain, Denish Das.

Odisha Team News

No major injury concerns

Odisha Probable Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Rakesh Pattnaik, Sandeep Pattnaik, Prayash Singh, Kartik Biswal, Govinda Poddar(c), Prabin Luha(wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Shantanu Mishra, Tarani Sa.

Assam vs Odisha: Match prediction

While Assam start as the favorites for the upcoming game, it's important to remember that the new year introduces new dynamics for all teams and players. Therefore, the teams' form on the final day will be a significant factor in their performances.

Prediction: Assam is to win the game.

Assam vs Odisha: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode