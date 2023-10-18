Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Assam vs Services: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Assam and Services will clash against each other in the Group B contest of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Thursday, October 19.

Assam started their campaign with an 11-run defeat over Odisha. However, they were quick to make a strong comeback with a five-run victory against Bihar.

They would be eyeing to continue their winning momentum when they take on Services. Riyan Parag is one of the players to watch out for in both batting and bowling departments.

Meanwhile, Services started their competition on a winning note over Sikkim by eight wickets. Regrettably, they lost to Kerala by just one run in a thrilling affair in their second game.

Services, under the leadership of Mohit Ahlawat, would be determined to get back to winning ways. They have a good enough batting and bowling line-up to pose a challenge to any side in the tournament.

Assam vs Services Match Details:

Match: Assam vs Services, Group B

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Assam vs Services Pitch Report:

The 22-yard strip at Bandra Kurla Complex is expected to assist batters with a belter of a wicket laid at the venue. Bowlers need to find their right lines and lengths to bag wickets on this tough pitch.

Assam vs Services Weather Forecast

There will be no major interruptions during the contest. We can expect a full 40-over game between these two sides. Temperatures will hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Assam vs Services Probable XIs:

Assam

Rishav Das, Pradyun Saikia, Riyan Parag (c), Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sourav Dey, Avinov Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta

Services

Arjun Sharma, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Nitin Yadav, Nakul Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Pulkit Narang, Rajat Paliwal, Shubham Rohilla, Vikash Yadav, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar

Assam vs Services Match Prediction:

Both these sides are having a similar campaign. Relatively, Assam has more firepower in their batting and it creates a big difference in this contest. The Riyan Parag-led side would be hoping to come out all guns blazing and add their second win.

Prediction: Assam to win the match

Assam vs Services Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema