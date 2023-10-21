Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Assam vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Assam and Sikkim will play the 69th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday, October 21, at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Both teams have played three games each. Assam have won their last two matches. They played their last game against Services. Assam won the toss and elected to bowl here. Services were bundled out for 124 runs in 19.4 overs.

Rajat Paliwal scored 39 runs off 25 deliveries while Sourav Dey was the pick of the bowlers for Assam and took four wickets for nine runs in 3.4 overs. Riyan Parag took three wickets and Avinov Choudhury and Sibsankar Roy took one wicket each.

Riyan Parag played a crucial role with the bat as well as he made 76 runs off 37 deliveries while Rishav Das made 41 runs off 31 deliveries. They both helped Assam reach the target of 125 runs in just 12.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Sikkim lost their previous game against Odisha by a massive margin of 104 runs. Odisha made 210 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Prayash Singh played a knock of 75 runs off 34 deliveries while Sandeep Pattnaik made 71 runs off 45 deliveries.

Sikkim were bundled out for just 106 runs in 17.2 overs. Nilesh Lamichaney was the highest scorer with 28 runs off 33 deliveries. Sunil Roul took four wickets and Debabrata Pradhan took three wickets for Odisha. Abhishek Yadav picked two while Harshit Rathod picked one wicket.

Assam vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Assam vs Sikkim, Match 69, Group B

Date and Time: October 21, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Assam vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The ground has hosted a total of six games so far. The team batting first has made over 160 runs in three matches. The pitch might offer decent support to both bowlers and batters in this game.

Assam vs Sikkim Weather Report

The temperature is expected to gradually decrease during this game. It should start at around 36 degrees Celsius and may drop below to 32 degrees by the end. The weather is likely to remain clear throughout the match.

Assam vs Sikkim Probable XIs

Assam

Pradyun Saikia, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Riyan Parag (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Mukhtar Hussain, Sourav Dey, Mrinmoy Dutta.

Sikkim

Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Lee Yong Lepcha, Ashish Thapa (wk), Palzor Tamang, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Kinara Rai, Md Saptulla, Sabin Chettri, Jeetendra Sharma, Pranesh Chettri, Shankar Prasad.

Assam vs Sikkim Match Prediction

Assam appears to have the upper hand against Puducherry in this match, boasting a strong batting and bowling unit. Sikkim will need to make significant efforts to compete in this game.

Prediction: Assam to win the match

Assam vs Sikkim Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA