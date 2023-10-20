Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Haryana are set to face Baroda in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday, October 21.

Baroda suffered a narrow three-run loss to Mumbai in their recent match. Mumbai posted 142 runs in the first innings, with Baroda's A Sheth taking three wickets. Baroda's batters, led by captain Krunal Pandya with 62 runs, fought hard but managed 139 runs, falling short by a mere margin.

On the other hand, Haryana secured a convincing 73-run victory against Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana batted first, scoring 178/3, with Ankit Kumar remaining unbeaten with 89 runs. The bowlers, including Anshul Kamboj and Harshal Patel with three wickets each, and Nishan Sindhu with two wickets, effectively defended the total.

Baroda vs Haryana Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Haryana, Group A

Date & Time: October 21, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Baroda vs Haryana Pitch Report

The pitch at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur is generally known to be batting-friendly. Batters can expect good bounce and pace, making it conducive for stroke play. Fast bowlers may also find some assistance early on, but spinners can come into play as the match progresses, particularly in the latter stages of the game. Overall, it's a pitch that can offer balanced conditions for both batters and bowlers.

Baroda vs Haryana Weather Forecast

On Saturday, expect mostly sunny weather with a high of 33°C. There's no precipitation in the forecast, and the humidity is relatively low at 36%, with a gentle 5 mph breeze.

Baroda vs Haryana Probable Playing XIs

Baroda Team News

No major injury concerns

Baroda Probable Playing XI

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh.

Haryana Team News

No major injury concerns

Haryana Probable Playing XI

Harshal Patel, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana (c), Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Baroda vs Haryana Match Prediction

Even though Haryana are coming off a win and Baroda off a loss in their recent games, one can still bet on the latter to be the favorite in the upcoming game. According to the points table, Baroda look to be in a better shape and form than Haryana.

Prediction: Baroda to win the game.

Baroda vs Haryana Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A