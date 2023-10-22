Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Hyderabad: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 73rd match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 will see Baroda lock horns against Hyderabad. This Group A fixture will be held at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur.

Baroda have managed to win three games out of four. After winning the first two games, they lost to Mumbai before they got back to winning ways by beating Haryana in their following game. They will be riding high on confidence after the win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being asked to bowl first, Atit Sheth picked up four wickets which helped Baroda restrict Haryana to 155/6. In reply, the batters contributed and skipper Krunal Pandya top-scored with 43* off 32 balls, helping them chase down the total with one over to spare with five wickets in hand.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, are unbeaten in Group A. They have won all four games and have 16 points to their name. They beat Mizoram comprehensively in their previous game and will be looking to stay unbeaten in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

After electing to bowl first, each of the Hyderabad bowlers picked up at least a wicket which helped them knock over Mizoram on 114. Telukupalli Ravi Teja grabbed three scalps. Rohit Rayudu (41) and skipper Tilak Varma (40*) stepped up and helped Hyderabad chase down the total in the 16th over.

Baroda vs Hyderabad Match Details:

Match: Baroda vs Hyderabad, Group A, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, Monday, 9 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Baroda vs Hyderabad Pitch Report

The pitch at KL Saini Ground is a balanced track. The seamers may get some initial movement with the new ball and the batters will have to survive the initial burst from the pacers. Once they spend some time in the middle, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Baroda vs Hyderabad Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jaipur on Monday is expected to range between 21 and 32 degrees Celsius. The weather will be pleasant throughout the day.

Baroda vs Hyderabad Probable XIs

Baroda

Probable XI

Jyotsnil Singh, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (c), Bhanu Pania, Anant Bharwad (wk), Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Ninad Rathva

Hyderabad

Probable XI

Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tilak Varma (c), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Bhavesh Seth (wk), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Aniketh Reddy, Gahlaut Rahul Singh

Baroda vs Hyderabad Match Prediction

Baroda got back to winning ways in their previous game whereas Hyderabad are unbeaten in the competition. Expect a cracking contest on Monday as both sides will be coming out all guns blazing to carry forward the winning momentum.

Hyderabad look like a settled unit and hence expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win this contest.

Baroda vs Hyderabad Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Tilak Varma to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes