Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Baroda and Jammu and Kashmir will go against each other in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday, October 16, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams are placed in Group A this season.

Baroda was in Group D last season and won three out of six games. They won their last game last season against Andhra by 11 runs after posting 161 runs on the board.

Ambati Rayudu captained Baroda the previous season and will not be a part of the team as he announced his retirement this year. They will be led by Krunal Pandya this season.

Jammu and Kashmir won just one game last season out of seven and finished in second-last place in Group C. Shubham Khajuria will captain them this season, replacing Shubham Pundir.

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir: Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir, Match 1, Group A

Date and Time: October 16, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir: Pitch Report

The pitch will likely have a lot to offer to the bowlers, and spinners might be able to dominate this match. The average first innings score in the last five games has been 143 runs. The team winning the toss will likely elect to bat.

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir: Weather Report

The weather will be perfect for a game of cricket, with hazy sunshine expected throughout the match. The temperature will likely increase gradually and might reach the 34-degree mark by the end.

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs

Baroda

Vishnu Solanki (wk), Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya (c), Ninad Rathva, Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Chintal Gandhi, Mahesh Pithiya, Lukman Meriwala, Abhimanyu Rajput

Jammu and Kashmir

Henan Nazir Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria (c), Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (wk), Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Rasik Dar Salam, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Umran Malik

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir: Match Prediction

Baroda have the upper hand over Jammu Kashmir in this game, considering the previous performances. It will be the first time both these teams will face each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Prediction: Baroda to win the match.

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar