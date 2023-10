Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The 16th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2023 is set to take place from October 16 to November 6, 2023.

Last year, Mumbai clinched their first SMAT title by defeating Himachal Pradesh in the finals. Delhi's captain, Yash Dhull, emerged as the top scorer with 363 runs, while Siddharth Kaul from Punjab was the leading wicket-taker.

With three titles, Tamil Nadu is the most successful team in SMAT's history, securing the third position in the previous season.

The T20 tournament will feature 38 teams divided into five groups (A to E).

Group A: Haryana, Baroda, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Hyderabad, Mizoram, Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir.

Group B: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Chandigarh, Odisha, Sikkim, Services.

Group C: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Manipur, Punjab, Railways, Saurashtra.

Group D: Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha.

Group E: Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh.

These teams will play 126 matches in the league stage followed by two Preliminary Quarterfinals and four Quarterfinals. The quarterfinals will feature the top team from each group, and the winners of the three preliminary quarterfinals will also advance.

Matches will be held in Jaipur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Mohali, and Dehradun across 11 venues. The knockout stages will take place in Mohali.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, 16 October - 09:00 am

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram

Services vs Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat

Monday, 16 October - 11:00 am

Manipur vs Railways

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir

Puducherry vs Rajasthan

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland

Bihar vs Chandigarh

Monday, 16 October - 1:30 pm

Andhra Pradesh vs Goa

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya

Assam vs Odisha

Monday, 16 October - 4:30 pm

Haryana vs Mumbai

Bengal vs Maharashtra

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh

Punjab vs Saurashtra

Tuesday, 17 October - 9:00 am

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir

Assam vs Bihar

Goa vs Manipur

Tuesday, 17 October - 11:00 am

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab

Meghalaya vs Mumbai

Bengal vs Rajasthan

Tuesday, 17 October - 1:30 pm

Baroda vs Mizoram

Chandigarh vs Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways

Tuesday, 17 October - 4:30 pm

Jharkhand vs Puducherry

Kerala vs Services

Nagaland vs Tripura

Gujarat vs Saurashtra

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana

Thursday, 19 October - 9:00 am

Manipur vs Saurashtra

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad

Bihar vs Kerala

Thursday, 19 October - 11:00 am

Delhi vs Nagaland

Assam vs Services

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura

Punjab vs Railways

Goa vs Gujarat

Bengal vs Puducherry

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand

Thursday, 19 October - 1:30 pm

Odisha vs Sikkim

Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh

Meghalaya vs Mizoram

Thursday, 19 October - 4:30 pm

Baroda vs Manipur

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Saturday, 21 October - 9:00 am

Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya

Odisha vs Services

Saturday, 21 October - 11:00 am

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mumbai

Bengal vs Vidarbha

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh

Delhi vs Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura

Manipur vs Punjab

Saturday, 21 October - 1:30 pm

Railways vs Saurashtra

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa

Baroda vs Haryana

Chandigarh vs Kerala

Saturday, 21 October - 4:30 pm

Maharashtra vs Puducherry

Hyderabad vs Mizoram

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh

Assam vs Sikkim

Monday, 23 October - 9:00 am

Baroda vs Hyderabad

Assam vs Chandigarh

Goa vs Railways

Monday, 23 October - 11:00 am

Puducherry vs Vidarbha

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra

Karnataka vs Nagaland

Kerala vs Sikkim

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra

Haryana vs Mizoram

Monday, 23 October - 1:30 pm

Himachal Pradesh vs Services

Gujarat vs Punjab

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai

Monday, 23 October - 4:30 pm

Bengal vs Uttarakhand

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Bihar vs Odisha

Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai

Wednesday, 25 October - 9:00 am

Kerala vs Odisha

Andhra Pradesh vs Saurashtra

Haryana vs Meghalaya

Wednesday, 25 October - 11:00 am

Delhi vs Tripura

Chandigarh vs Services

Gujarat vs Railways

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh

Bengal vs Jharkhand

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh

Wednesday, 25 October - 1:30 pm

Goa vs Punjab

Hyderabad vs Mumbai

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh

Wednesday, 25 October - 4:30 pm

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu

Bihar vs Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand

Friday, 27 October - 09:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab

Mizoram vs Mumbai

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim

Friday, 27 October - 11:00 AM

Goa vs Saurashtra

Haryana vs Hyderabad

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan

Assam vs Kerala

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh

Friday, 27 October - 01:30 PM

Gujarat vs Manipur

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir

Bihar vs Services

Friday, 27 October - 04:30 PM

Andhra Pradesh vs Railways

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha

Baroda vs Meghalaya

Karnataka vs Tripura

Chandigarh vs Odisha

Tuesday, 31 October

TBC vs TBC, Preliminary Quarter Final 1, 11:00 am

TBC vs TBC, Preliminary Quarter Final 2, 4:30 pm

Thursday, 2 November

TBC vs TBC, 3rd Quarter Final, 8:30 am

TBC vs TBC, 1st Quarter Final, 11:00 am

TBC vs TBC, 4th Quarter Final, 1:30 pm

TBC vs TBC, 2nd Quarter Final, 4:30 pm

Saturday, 4 November

TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi Final, 11:00 am

TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi Final, 4:30 pm

Tuesday, 6 November

TBC vs TBC, Final, 4:30 pm

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Streaming: JioCinema

Live-Telecast: Sports18 Network

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Full Squads

Group A

Baroda

Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki (c), Atit Sheth, Harsh Desai, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh (Wk), Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya

Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare, Anuj Tiwary, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh (c), Sanidhya Hurkat, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Shubham Agarwal, Sumit Ruikar, Eknath Kelkar, Shashank Chandrakar (Wk), Aayush Thakur, Sourabh Majumdar

Haryana

Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Mayank Shandilya, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana (Wk), Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hyderabad

Aman Perala, Bhavesh Seth, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Rohit Rayudu, Shaunak Kulkarni, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma (c), G Aniketh Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rahul Radesh Chigullapalli, Chama Milind, CTL Rakshan, Elligaram Sanketh, Tanay Thyagarajan

Jammu & Kashmir

Abdul Samad, Henan Nazir, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (c), Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir Mir, Vivrant Sharma, Fazil Rashid (Wk), Auqib Nabi, Rasikh Dar, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh

Meghalaya

Anish Charak, Kilco Marak, Rajesh B Bishnoi, Nakul Verma (Wk), Akash Choudhary, Amiangshu Sen, Chengkam Sangma, Junjun Sangma, Larry Sangma, Ram Gurung, Riboklang Hynniewta, Sanvert Kurkalang, Sylvester Mylliempdah

Mizoram

F Vanlalmuanzuala, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Gaurav Singh, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, Mohit Jangra

Mumbai

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ajit Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (Wk), Prasad Pawar (Wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande

Group B

Assam

Denish Das, Erik Roy, Pallav Kumar Das, Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinav Choudhury, Bishal Roy, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit

Bihar

Akash Raj, Babul Kumar, Gaurav Joshi, Sakibul Gani, Krishna Yadav, Malay Raj, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (c) & (Wk), Abhijeet Saket, Amod Yadav, Suraj Kashyap

Chandigarh

Abhishek Singh, Arjun Azad, Gaurav Puri, Manan Vohra (c), Shivam Bhambri, Akash Sudan, Raj Bawa, Vishu Kashyap, Akshit Rana (Wk), Arjit Pannu (Wk), Bhagmender Lather, Karan Kaila, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma

Himachal Pradesh

Ekant Sen, Nikhil Gangta, Nitin Sharma, Prashant Chopra, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Rishi Dhawan (c), Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bains (Wk), Arpit Guleria, Ayush Jamwal, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora

Kerala

Ajnas M, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Jalaj Saxena, Shreyas Gopal, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vaisakh Chandran, Mohammed Azharuddeen (Wk), Sanju Samson (c) & (Wk), Varun Nayanar, Vishnu Vinod (Wk), Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Pathirikattu Midhun, Sijomon Joseph, Vinod Kumar

Odisha

Abhishek Yadav, Rakesh Pattnaik, Sandeep Pattnaik, Shantanu Mishra, Subhranshu Senapati, Swastik Samal, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar (c), Kartik Biswal, Prayash Singh, Prabin Luha (Wk), Rajesh Dhuper (Wk), Harshit Rathod, Sunil Roul, Tarani Sa

Services

Rajat Paliwal, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Mohit Kumar, Mohit Rathee, Pulkit Narang, Nakul Sharma (Wk), Lakhan Singh, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Vikas Yadav

Sikkim

Ashish Thapa, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Jeetendra Sharma, Md Saptulla, Sabin Chettri

Group C

Andhra Pradesh

Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Karan Shinde, Pinninti Tapaswi, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Yara Sandeep, Kavuri Saiteja, Manish Golamaru, KS Bharat (c) & (Wk), Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Hemanth Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj

Arunachal Pradesh

N/A

Goa

Ishaan Gadekar, Kashyap Bakhale, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Tari, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg, Mohit Redkar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (Wk), Rajashekhar Harikant (Wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Felix Alemao, Tunish Sawkar

Gujarat

Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Ripal Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Umang Kumar, Vishal Jaiswal, Urvil Patel (Wk), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Hemang Patel, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Shen Patel

Manipur

Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, Nitesh Sedai, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh (Wk), Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim

Punjab

N/A

Railways

Ashutosh Sharma, Mohammad Saif, Nishant Kushwaha, Pratham Singh, Raj Choudhary, Shivam Chaudhary, Shubham Chaubey, Rahul Sharma, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Upendra Yadav (Wk), Akash Pandey, Akshat Pandey, Karn Sharma, Susheel Kumar

Saurashtra

Aditya Jadeja, Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai (Wk), Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Tarang Gohel (Wk), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Kushang Patel, Pranav Karia, Sammar Gajjar, Yuvraj Chudasama

Group D

Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Sudip Gharami (c), Debopratim Halder, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (Wk), Agniv Pan (Wk), Shakir Gandhi, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Ravi Kumar

Jharkhand

Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary, Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh (c), Anukul Roy, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Kushagra, Pankaj Kumar (Wk), Bal Krishna, Rahul Shukla, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh

Maharashtra

Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Siddharth Mhatre, Arshin Kulkarni, Azim Kazi, Dhanraj Shinde, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vijay Pawale, Mandar Bhandari (Wk), Nikhil Naik (Wk), Rushabh Rathod (Wk), Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal

Puducherry

Akash Kargave, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Krishna Pandey, Marimuthu Vigneshwaran, Paras Dogra, Bhupender Chauhan, Damodaran Rohit, Fabid Ahmed, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Arun Karthik (Wk), Yash Avinash Jadhav, A Aravinddaraj, Bharat Sharma, Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Udeshi

Rajasthan

N/A

Uttarakhand

Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Piyush Joshi, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare (Wk), Akhil Rawat (Wk), Abhay Negi, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal, Himanshu Bisht, Rajan Kumar, Yuvraj Chaudhary

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide (c), Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Mandar Mahale, Shubham Dubey, Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Wadkar (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Saurabh Dubey

Group E

Delhi

Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull (c), Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Anuj Rawat (Wk), Lakshay Thareja, Harshit Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Sharma

Karnataka

Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal (c), Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde, BR Sharath (Wk), Krishnan Shrijith (Wk), LR Chethan (Wk), Prasidh Krishna, Pravin Dubey, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Madhya Pradesh

Parth Sahani, Rishabh Chouhan, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Sagar Solanki, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajay Rohera (Wk), Rakesh Thakur (Wk), Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain

Nagaland

Hokaito Zhimomi, Rongsen Jonathan, Sedezhalie Rupero, Imliwati Lemtur, Joshua Ozukum, Nagaho Chishi, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Oren Ngullie (Wk), Sumit Kumar (Wk), Chopise Hopongkyu, Khrievitso Kense, Tahmeed Rahman, Tzudir Moakumzuk

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar (c), Ajitesh G (Wk), Narayan Jagadeesan (Wk), Kuldeep Sen, M Mohammed, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Tripura

Bikramjit Debnath, Bikramkumar Das, Ganesh Satish, Nirupam Sen Chowdhary, Rajat Dey, Sudip Chatterjee, Viki Saha, Amit Ali, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Arkaprabha Sinha, Nirupam Sen, Wriddhiman Saha (c) & (Wk), Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Chiranjit Paul, Danveer Singh, Sanjay Majumder, Sankar Paul, Subham Ghosh

Uttar Pradesh

Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (c), Sameer Rizvi, Prince Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal