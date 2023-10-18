Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bengal vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bengal and Puducherry are set to face each other in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh will host the contest.

Bengal, captained by Sudip Kumar Gharami, are currently placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.546 thanks to wins in one out of two matches in the tournament.

They will be high on confidence after beating Rajasthan by 29 runs. After being put in to bat first, Bengal scored 172. Akash Deep and Ishan Porel picked up three wickets apiece as Bengal restricted their opposition to 143.

Puducherry, captained by Damodaran Rohit, need to do a lot of work if they are to climb the ladder. They are placed sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.292.

After their opening match against Rajasthan was abandoned with a ball being bowled, they lost to Jharkhand by four wickets. They will be looking to bounce back, although the task would not be easy.

Bengal vs Puducherry Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Puducherry, (Group D), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, Thursday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Bengal vs Puducherry Pitch Report

The pitch in Chandigarh is expected to be batting friendly. Bowlers need to work hard for their wickets. The captain winning the toss is expected to field first, as the pitch will get better as the game progresses.

Bengal vs Puducherry Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Chandigarh and the sun will be out throughout. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Bengal vs Puducherry Probable Xl

Bengal Probable Xl

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ranjot Singh, Ritwik Chowdhury, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Shakir Gandhi

Puducherry Probable XI

Damodaran Rohit (c), Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik (wk), Paras Dogra, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Fabid Ahmed, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, A Aravinddaraj, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Udeshi

Bengal vs Puducherry Prediction

Bengal will go into the match as favourites without a doubt. After beating Rajasthan, they will be brimming with confidence.

Prediction: Bengal to win the match.

Bengal vs Puducherry Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

