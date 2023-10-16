Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bengal vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bengal and Rajasthan are set to go up against each other in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17. The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the contest.

Led by Sudip Kumar Gharami, Bengal got off to the worst possible start in the tournament. They lost to Maharashtra by eight wickets and will be desperate to make amends in their upcoming match.

After being put in to bat first, Bengal scored 158/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Maharashtra banked on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 40-ball 82 to chase down the target with 22 balls to spare.

Mukesh Kumar, who has played nine international matches for India, was taken to the cleaners after he conceded 35 runs off the two overs he bowled. None of the Bengal bowlers managed to put a lid on their scoring.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, did not get a chance to play on Monday after their match against Puducherry had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Rajasthan, (Group D), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 17, 2023, on Tuesday, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Bengal vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The pitch at the PCA Stadium in Mohali has been an absolute belter over the years. Teams would look to field first after winning the toss.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now and Rajasthan can hope to get on the park. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Probable Xl

Bengal Probable Xl

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Ranjot Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, and Ishan Porel.

Rajasthan Probable XI

Aditya Garhwal, Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Salman Farukh Khan, Arijit Gupta, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Chaudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, and Manav Suthar.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Prediction

Rajasthan will go into the match as top favorites. They have far more firepower than Bengal and should be able to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Prediction: Rajasthan to win the match.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

