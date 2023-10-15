Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bihar vs Chandigarh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bihar and Chandigarh are set to face each other in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday, October 16. The Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai will host the contest.

Chandigarh, captained by Manan Vohra, did not have the best of campaigns last time around. They were placed in Elite Group E and finished fifth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.282.

This season, they have a strong squad at their disposal. Vohra and Mandeep Singh will hold the key in the batting department. Raj Angad Bawa is a talented youngster and a lot will depend on him.

Sandeep Sharma has a truckload of experience and he will want to bring forth all of it in Chandigarh’s opening match. Murugan Ashwin will lead the spin-bowling attack having faced top batters from around the world.

Bihar, led by Babul Kumar, will be keen to put up a decent showing after disappointing last time around. They started their campaign by beating Nagaland last season before losing five matches in a row.

Bihar vs Chandigarh Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Chandigarh, Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 16, 2023, on Monday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Bihar vs Chandigarh Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Mumbai has generally been a good one for the batters. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Bihar vs Chandigarh Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Mumbai. Conditions will be a tad on the hotter side with temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius.

Bihar vs Chandigarh Probable Xl

Bihar Probable Xl

Sakibul Gani, Babul Kumar (C), Abhijeet Saket, Akash Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Amod Yadav, Malay Raj, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Gaurav Joshi, Krishna Yadav,

Chandigarh Probable XI

Manan Vohra (C), Mandeep Singh, Gaurav Puri, Shivam Bhambri, Arijit Pannu, Akash Sudan, Karan Kalia, Akshit Rana, Raj Angad Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin

Bihar vs Chandigarh Prediction

Chandigarh will go into the match as outright favourites. They have far more experience compared to Bihar and are expected to come up trumps.

Prediction: Chandigarh to win the match.

Bihar vs Chandigarh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

