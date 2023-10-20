Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Bihar will next square off against Himachal Pradesh in the Group B contest of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday, October 21. The match will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Himachal Pradesh began their season with a loss but bounced back in style by winning the next two matches, including a six-wicket win over Chandigarh in their previous fixture. They currently sit fifth in the Group B points table with two wins and a single loss.

On the other hand, nothing has gone right for Bihar so far as they have lost all three matches they have played. They are second from the bottom in the points table after losing their previous fixture to Kerala by six wickets. Bihar will still be searching for their first win in the competition.

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh, Group B

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report

This a fantastic wicket to bat on and the batters are likely to enjoy their time in the middle. While the spinners are expected to get some help off the surface, the pacers will have to be right on the money to contain the batters here.

Out of six matches played here in the competition, four matches have been won by the team chasing.

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

A cloudy day is expected in Mumbai on Saturday. However, there is only 10% chance of precipitation. While the humidity levels are likely to stay moderate at 59%, the temperature is expected to remain between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Bihar

Bipin Saurabh (WK), Babul Kumar (C), Gaurav Joshi, Sakibul Gani, Malay Raj, Sachin Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Paramjit Singh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Krishna Yadav, and Sharman Nigrodh.

Himachal Pradesh

Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan (C), Mukul Negi, Mayank Dagar, Ankush Bains (WK), Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Sumeet Verma, and Pankaj Jaiswal.

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Prediction:

While Himachal Pradesh have won both of their last two matches, Bihar are on a three-game losing run. Himachal Pradesh have registered dominant victories in both of their last two fixtures and they have momentum on their side.

Furthermore, they have a quality bowling attack that would be too hot to handle for Bihar.

Prediction: Himachal Pradesh are expected to win this match

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A