Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh will face off against Himachal Pradesh in the Group B contest of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on October 19, Thursday.

Under the captaincy of Manan Vohra, Chandigarh started on a winning note over Bihar and Sikkim by nine wickets and eight wickets respectively. They will be eyeing to make it a hat-trick of victories and strengthen their position on the points table.

Captain Vohra is leading the run-scoring charts for his team, amassing 117 runs from two innings. With the ball, left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal is leading the charts, scalping three wickets for his side.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, initiated their campaign with a 35-run defeat against Kerala. However, they were quick to make a strong comeback against Odisha by eight wickets to secure the fourth position in Group B.

For HP, Sumeet Verma is the leading run-scorer with 59 runs from two matches, highlighting their struggles with the willow. Mayank Dagar, the left-arm spinner, is leading the wickets column for his side, bagging four wickets.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details:

Match: Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh, Group B

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report:

The pitch here provides a balanced platform for both batters and bowlers, ensuring a fair competition. The average first innings score at this venue is close to 150. With the ball, both pacers and spinners receive good support.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be hot and humid with temperatures ranging at around 30 degrees Celsius for this evening game. There will be humidity of 57 percent with a gentle breeze at 13 km/h

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Probable XIs:

Chandigarh

Akash Sudan, Akshit Rana (wk), Arjun Azad, Bhagmender Lather, Gaurav Puri, Karan Kaila, Murugan Ashwin, Manan Vohra (c), Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Shivam Bhambri

Himachal Pradesh

Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra (wk), Nikhil Gangta, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan (c), Mayank Dagar, Mukul Negi, Ankush Bains, Arpit Guleria, Pankaj Jaiswal, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Sumeet Verma

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction:

Chandigarh is brimming with confidence, having clinched two consecutive wins, amassing eight points with an impressive net run rate of 3.340. Both their batting and bowling units have been in excellent form, making them strong favorites for this game.

Prediction: Chandigarh to win the match.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A