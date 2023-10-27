Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chandigarh vs Odisha Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh will take on Odisha in what is expected to be a mid-table battle in Group B at Mumbai on October 27.

Chandigarh and Odisha are tied at 12 points with 3 wins from 6 games each. Chandigarh is in 3rd place, and they are ahead of Odisha thanks to a superior net run rate. Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous encounters.

Chandigarh went down against Services, another team that is tied at 12 points. Batting first, Chandigarh managed to score 127/8, which Services managed to chase with four balls remaining. Raj Bawa was the top scorer with 32 runs and also picked up a wicket in the only over he bowled.

Bawa’s all-round skills might prove to be the trump card against Odisha. The experienced Sandeep Sharma, who leaked runs at an economy of 13.7 in the last game, will look to make breakthroughs with the new ball.

Odisha was flattened by table-toppers Kerala, with Tarini Sa (3 wickets) and Subhranshu Senapati (37 runs) being the lone performers. They will want a better performance from the experienced duo of Debabrata Pradhana and Sunil Roul, who leaked runs at 11 runs per over against Kerala.

Odisha’s opening duo of Sandeep Pattnaik and Prayash Singh will have to provide a solid platform, which they have not been able to do so far. Odisha would want their CSK recruit, Subhranshu Senapati, to continue his good form and score a big one.

Chandigarh would want more from the experienced duo of Manan Vohra and Sandeep Sharma, who are yet to shine this season. Both teams will be looking to win the contest, as a win here will guarantee them a spot in the top 4 of the group and a probable top 3 finish.

Chandigarh vs Odisha match details

Match: Chandigarh v Odisha, Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, Friday, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Chandigarh vs Odisha pitch report

The pitch at the Bandra Kurla Complex is expected to produce a sporty wicket, as evident from the games so far, with some help from everyone. The batsmen are expected to score big once set, while the spinners are expected to play a key role too.

The last five games here have seen 2 scores in excess of 180 and 2 scores below 130 in the first innings, indicating the team batting first will need to apply themselves well to make the most of the pitch.

Chandigarh vs Odisha weather forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday, with the temperature expected to range between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh vs Odisha probable XIs

Chandigarh

Probable XI

Manan Vohra, Arjun Azad, Raj Bawa, Shivam Bhambri, Bhagmender Lather, Gaurav Puri, Akash Sudan, Arjit Pannu (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Vishu Kashyap

Odisha

Probable XI

Sandeep Pattnaik, Prayash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Govinda Poddar, Abhishek Yadav, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Harshit Rathod, Tarini Sa, Sunil Roul, Kartik Biswal

Chandigarh vs Odisha match prediction

Chandigarh has a stronger side on paper, and Odisha has punched above their weight. There is little to differentiate between the performances of both sides so far in this tournament.

The team batting first is likely to have the upper hand. Odisha skittled Bihar for 113 on this ground, and Chandigarh managed to score just 127 against Services on this ground in their previous game.

Both teams have exposure to the conditions, with Odisha making the most of it so far. But Chandigarh, with the experienced individuals in the squad, has a slight upper hand.

Prediction: Chandigarh to win this contest.

Chandigarh vs Odisha live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A