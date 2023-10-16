Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chandigarh vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh and Sikkim are set to face off in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17. The KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host the contest.

Chandigarh, led by Manan Vohra, are second in the table with four points table and a net run rate of +1.685. They started their campaign on an impressive note after beating Bihar by nine wickets.

After opting to field first, Chandigarh restricted their opponent to 171 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Thereafter, they chased down the target with three overs to spare after Manan Vohra and Arjun Azad respectively.

Sikkim, led by Nilesh Lamichaney, on the other hand, had a rough start to their campaign in the ongoing tournament. They are at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.583.

They lost to Services by eight wickets in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, Sikkim scored 95 for the loss of eight wickets. Services chased down the target with 9.3 overs to spare.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Chandigarh vs Sikkim, (Group B), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 17, 2023, on Tuesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Navi Mumbai has generally been decent for batting. The bowlers will need to work hard to pick wickets.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius and the playing conditions will be pleasant.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Probable Xl

Chandigarh Probable Xl

Manan Vohra (c), Akshit Rana (wk), Arjun Azad, Shivam Bhambri, Gaurav Puri, Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Bhagmender Lather, Karan Kaila, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Sudan.

Sikkim Probable XI

Pankaj Rawat, Jyoti Bind, Ashish Thapa (wk), Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Sumit Singh, Pranesh Chettri, Md Saptulla, Palzor Tamang, Jeetendra Sharma, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Shankar Prasad.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Prediction

Chandigarh will go into the match as the firm favorites as they are more experienced than Sikkim and should be able to secure victory.

Prediction: Chandigarh to win the match.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

