Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chandigarh vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh and Sikkim are set to face off in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17. The KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host the contest.
Chandigarh, led by Manan Vohra, are second in the table with four points table and a net run rate of +1.685. They started their campaign on an impressive note after beating Bihar by nine wickets.
After opting to field first, Chandigarh restricted their opponent to 171 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Thereafter, they chased down the target with three overs to spare after Manan Vohra and Arjun Azad respectively.
Sikkim, led by Nilesh Lamichaney, on the other hand, had a rough start to their campaign in the ongoing tournament. They are at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.583.
They lost to Services by eight wickets in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, Sikkim scored 95 for the loss of eight wickets. Services chased down the target with 9.3 overs to spare.
Chandigarh vs Sikkim Match Details
Match: Chandigarh vs Sikkim, (Group B), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
Date and Time: October 17, 2023, on Tuesday, 01:30 pm IST
Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Chandigarh vs Sikkim Pitch Report
The pitch at the venue in Navi Mumbai has generally been decent for batting. The bowlers will need to work hard to pick wickets.
Chandigarh vs Sikkim Weather Report
There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius and the playing conditions will be pleasant.
Chandigarh vs Sikkim Probable Xl
Chandigarh Probable Xl
Manan Vohra (c), Akshit Rana (wk), Arjun Azad, Shivam Bhambri, Gaurav Puri, Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Bhagmender Lather, Karan Kaila, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Sudan.
Sikkim Probable XI
Pankaj Rawat, Jyoti Bind, Ashish Thapa (wk), Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Sumit Singh, Pranesh Chettri, Md Saptulla, Palzor Tamang, Jeetendra Sharma, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Shankar Prasad.
Chandigarh vs Sikkim Prediction
Chandigarh will go into the match as the firm favorites as they are more experienced than Sikkim and should be able to secure victory.
Prediction: Chandigarh to win the match.
Chandigarh vs Sikkim Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Sports 18
Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas
Check out India Squad for World Cup 2023 & South Africa Squad for World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest News.
Poll : Sandeep Sharma to pick up 2 plus wickets?
Yes
No
0 votes