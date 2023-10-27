Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir are set to lock horns in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Friday, October 27. The KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host the contest.

Chhattisgarh, led by Amandeep Khare, are placed fifth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.331. They will go into the match after losing to Baroda by seven wickets on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, Chhattisgarh scored 131 for the loss of seven wickets. Baroda cruised past the finish line at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium by chasing the target down in 18.2 overs.

On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir, captained by Shubham Khajuria, have struggled to find their feet. They are placed sixth in the table in Group A with four points and a net run rate of -1.064.

After losing four matches in a row, they finally tasted victory after beating Meghalaya by eight wickets. They chased down the target of 108 with five overs to spare and opened their account.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir, (Group A), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, on Friday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Jaipur is expected to be a sporting one. Teams might opt to field first after winning the toss at the KL Saini Ground.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Weather Report

Playing conditions are expected to be pleasant in Jaipur. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Probable Xl

Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Singh, Shashank Chandrakar, Shubham Agarwal, Sumit Ruikar, Sourabh Majumdar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Prashant Painkra, Ajay Jadav Mandal

Jammu & Kashmir

Shubham Khajuria (c), Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (wk), Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Henan Nazir Malik, Sahil Lotra

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Prediction

Chhattisgarh will go into the match as favourites, although not by a big margin. Jammu and Kashmir have the firepower to defy the odds.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh to win the match.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A