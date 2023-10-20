Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Delhi vs Karnataka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Delhi will square off against Karnataka in their next group E fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday. The match will be played at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun.

Delhi have made a fantastic start to the campaign as they sit at the top of the Group E standings with two wins in their three matches. Meanwhile, their one game ended without any result.

On the other hand, Karnataka is third in the Group E points table with one win in two matches. They also had one game that ended without any result courtesy of rain.

Delhi defeated Nagaland by eight wickets in their last match while Karnataka defeated Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets in their previous fixture. Now, both teams will be looking to extend their unbeaten run with another win.

Delhi vs Karnataka Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Karnataka, Group E

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Delhi vs Karnataka Pitch Report

This is a sporting surface with something in it for everyone. The surface has runs but the bowlers will also get ample help to trouble the batters. Meanwhile, the pacers will get some swing with the new ball in the morning during the first innings.

Delhi vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day is expected in Dehradun on Saturday with little rain as precipitation chances are 0%. Meanwhile, it is expected to be a humid day with 61% humidity.

Delhi vs Karnataka Probable XIs

Delhi

Anuj Rawat (WK), Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull (C), Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht, and Mayank Yadav.

Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Sharath BR (WK), Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Delhi vs Karnataka Prediction

Both teams are coming to this game with positive momentum behind them. There are quality players on both sides who have a ton of experience playing at the highest level.

However, Karnataka has a more lethal pace attack than Delhi and they could exploit the conditions better than Delhi.

Prediction: Karnataka is expected to win this match

Delhi vs Karnataka Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema