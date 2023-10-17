Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Delhi will face Madhya Pradesh in the 27th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17, at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun.

Both the teams are there in Group E, and their first games of the season were abandoned. They will be looking to start their campaign with a win on the second day of the tournament.

Delhi finished in second place in Group B last season, with six wins in seven games. They lost the second quarter-final game against Vidarbha by a mere margin of one run, which marked their exit from the tournament. Yash Dhull has been appointed the captain of the team for this season.

Madhya Pradesh had a disappointing run last season as they won just three out of seven games and finished in the second-last place in Group A. They had lost their last two games during the 2022 season. Opener Shubham Sharma has replaced Parth Sahani as the captain of Madhya Pradesh this season.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh, Match 27, Group E

Date and Time: October 17, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to favor bowlers in this game, making the toss crucial. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl to gauge the pitch conditions. It's worth noting that the first game at this venue this season was abandoned.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Report

The weather is anticipated to be more favorable than the tournament's first day in Dehradun. Expect about 50% cloud cover, with a 50% chance of rain. The temperature should remain below 25 degrees Celsius during this match.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Probable XIs

Delhi

Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Hrithik Shokeen, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Shivank Vashisht, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma

Madhya Pradesh

Shubham S Sharma (c), Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Chouhan, Parth Sahani, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajay Rohera (wk), Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

The pitch will likely have a lot to offer to the bowlers in this match. Madhya Pradesh has an experienced bowling attack, which can easily take away the game from Delhi. Delhi's batters will likely have a tough time in this game.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win the match.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema