Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Delhi take on Uttar Pradesh in a Group E clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2023 on Monday, 16 October. The Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium in Dehradun will play host to this encounter.

Delhi had a fairly fruitful outing in the previous season. They finished second in Group B with six wins from seven games. With 24 points, they missed out on the top spot to Punjab due to the net run rate.

However, Delhi managed to make it to the quarterfinals, where they faced a one-run defeat to Vidarbha.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, finished third last season, one spot behind Delhi, after managing four wins and three defeats. They beat Delhi by eight wickets when they last met in the competition and will be keen to repeat the feat when they meet next.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh: Match details

Match: Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Group E

Date and Time: October 16, 2023, Monday, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh: Pitch report

The pitch at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy ground is a slightly tricky surface to bat on. Spinners are likely to be aided throughout the game. A total of around 150 will be a good score at this venue for the team batting first. Defending the total is the way to go on this surface.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh: Weather forecast

Scattered thunderstorms can be expected on the match day. Temperatures are expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius with 50% precipitation and a humidity of 78%.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs

Delhi

Probable XI

Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Yash Dhull (C), Hrithik Shokeen, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Shivank Vashisht, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mayank Yadav/Suyash Sharma

Uttar Pradesh

Probable XI

Abhishek Goswami, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (C), Sameer Rizvi, Aaradhya Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi/Mohsin Khan, Jasmer Dhankar, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh: Match prediction

Delhi made it to the knockouts of the previous season. They possess a well-balanced line-up with some notable names in the squad. Skipper Yash Dhull had a brilliant season last year, emerging as the leading run-scorer with 363 runs. He will be expected to replicate the same this time around.

Uttar Pradesh have a good mix of youth and experience. The likes of Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be key to their fortunes. It is expected to be a close and nerve-wracking clash. That said, Delhi appear to be the better side on paper.

Prediction: Delhi to win this contest.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar