Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Final, Punjab vs Baroda: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

On Monday, November 6, Punjab and Baroda will square off in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the contest.

Punjab have been sensational in this tournament so far. After winning seven consecutive games, they continued their brilliant run in the semi-final as well. Punjab defeated Delhi convincingly by six wickets.

Batting first, Delhi posted a stiff target of 183/7 on the board. Pacer Siddarth Kaul bagged three wickets for Punjab. In the chase, Punjab lost early wickets, being reduced to 55/3 by the sixth over. However, in-form Abhishek Sharma, along with skipper Mandeep Singh, joined forces to steady the ship.

Abhishek smashed a 45-ball 77 while Mandeep remained unbeaten on 63 off just 36 deliveries. Eventually, Punjab got over the line with eight balls to spare.

Baroda, as a unit, have been consistent as well. They defeated Assam comfortably in the second semi-final. Abhimanyu Singh Rajput led the charge for Baroda first up. He picked up four wickets as they knocked out their opponents at 143.

Their openers then set the tone for the chase, putting up an 81-run stand at the top. Both Jyotsnil Singh (37) and Ninad Rathva (44), laid the foundation as Baroda finished the chase in just 16.1 overs.

Punjab vs Baroda Match Details

Match: Punjab vs Baroda, Final, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 06, 2023, Monday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh.

Punjab vs Baroda Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has been favorable to batters throughout the tournament, with teams chasing targets winning the majority of the matches. This trend continued in both the semi-finals and at this venue. Therefore, the team that wins the toss will most probably opt to bowl first.

Punjab vs Baroda Weather Report

The weather is expected to be sunny and clear throughout the game. Temperatures are likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius with 44% humidity.

Punjab vs Baroda Probable XIs

Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh(C) , Nehal Wadhera, Mayank Markade, Harpreet Brar, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Siddarth Kaul

Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya (C), Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Bhanu Punia, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Mahesh Pithiya, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Dhruv Patel

Punjab vs Baroda Match Prediction

The two teams have had convincing victories in their semi-final matches. They have been performing consistently well to make it to the final clash.

Punjab are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches now. Baroda are expected to give them a tough fight. However, given their form, and due to the home venue advantage, Punjab have an edge over their opponents to lift the title.

Prediction: Punjab to win the final.

Punjab vs Baroda Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema