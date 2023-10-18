Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Goa vs Gujarat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Goa and Gujarat are scheduled to face each other in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19. The battleground for this match will be the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Both Goa and Gujarat have kicked off their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 campaigns flawlessly. Goa started with a commanding 31-run win over Andhra and continued their winning streak with another victory, this time over Manipur by six wickets. Similarly, Gujarat secured victories in their first two matches against Arunachal and Saurashtra, both by six wickets.

Gujarat currently hold the second rank with an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of 6.20. Goa, although also unbeaten, find itself below Gujarat due to a slightly lower NRR of 1.69.

Goa vs Gujarat Match Details

Match: Goa vs Gujarat, (Group C), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, Thursday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Goa vs Gujarat Pitch Report

The JSCA International Stadium Complex pitch has consistently yielded below-average scores. The expansive ground size is a crucial factor, favoring spin bowlers who can more easily control runs and secure wickets. Given these conditions, chasing would be the preferred option for the toss winner.

Goa vs Gujarat Weather Report

There's no forecast for rainfall, and the expectation is clear skies. The temperature is projected to hover around 27-29°C.

Goa vs Gujarat Probable Xl

Goa

Darshan Misal(c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Ishaan Gadekar, Rahul Tripathi, Suyash Prabhudessai, Lakshay Garg, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Shubham Tari, Vikash Kanwar Singh/Tunish Sawkar

Gujarat

Urvil Patel(wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Umang Kumar, Saurav Chauhan, Chirag Gandhi, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel/Aarya Desai

Goa vs Gujarat Prediction

Both teams enter the match with two victories each in their group-stage games. Goa had defeated Gujarat in the previous head-to-head encounter back in 2014. However, the landscape has evolved, and Gujarat now boast a more seasoned lineup, featuring players like Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, and Priyank Panchal.

So, placing a bet on Gujarat appears to be a smart choice.

Prediction: Gujarat to win the match.

Goa vs Gujarat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema App & Website