Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Goa vs Railways: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Goa is all set to take on Railways in the 75th match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi will be hosting this exciting Group C fixture on Monday, October 23.

Goa are placed second in the points table. They have 12 points under their belt after winning three games out of four. They faced Arunachal Pradesh in their last game and came out on top comfortably. They will be hoping to keep performing in a similar manner in the upcoming games.

Deepraj Gaonkar led from the front and picked up three wickets as it helped Goa restrict Arunachal Pradesh to 113/7. Ishaan Gadekar then went berserk at the top of the order and scored 58 off just 30 balls to help Goa chase down the total in just 8.1 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Railways also have had a similar journey in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. They also have played four games and won three of those and sit at the fourth position. They beat Saurashtra in their last outing which was a thriller of a contest.

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Saurashtra posted a mammoth 198 on the board. In reply, the Railways’ batters contributed and Mohammad Saif played a brilliant knock of 48* off 26 balls to take his side across the line on the last ball. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Goa vs Railways Match Details:

Match: Goa v Railways, Group C, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 23rd 2023, Monday, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Goa vs Railways Pitch Report

The deck at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi looks to be a balanced one, with equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. The spinners are expected to play a key role while bowling here as the ball may hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Goa vs Railways Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday, with the temperature expected to range between 18 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Goa vs Railways Probable XIs

Goa

Probable XI

Deepraj Gaonkar (c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Ishaan Gadekar, Rahul Tripathi, Kashyap Bakle, Felix Alemao, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Shubham Tari, Vikash Kanwar Singh, Tunish Sawkar

Railways

Probable XI

Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Karn Sharma (c), Mohammad Saif, Shubham Chaubey, Akash Pandey, Susheel Kumar, Vivek Singh

Goa vs Railways Match Prediction

Both Goa and Railways have had a similar journey in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 so far. Both got back to winning ways in their respective previous fixtures and will look to grab their fourth win when they take the field on Monday.

Goa have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Goa to win this encounter.

Goa vs Railways Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

