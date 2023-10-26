Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Haryana vs Hyderabad: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Haryana and Hyderabad lock horns against each other in a Group A fixture on Friday, October 27. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will play host to this clash.

Haryana’s campaign at the SMAT 2023 so far has been topsy-turvy. They have three wins and as many defeats from six games, placing them fourth on the table. However, they beat Meghalaya by five wickets in their previous encounter.

On the other hand, Hyderabad is enjoying a successful run in the tournament so far. With five wins from six games, they sit in the second position. They registered a 23-run win over Mumbai in their last match. They are only behind Mumbai on net run rate (NNR).

Ankit Kumar, with 232 runs, is the highest run-getter for Haryana. Spin wizard and seasoned campaigner Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for them, with 10 scalps from six outings.

Skipper Tilak Varma has shown great form with 277 runs for Hyderabad, leading their charge with the bat. With 18 wickets, medium pacer Ravi Teja is not only the best bowler for Hyderabad but is also the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

Haryana vs Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Haryana vs Hyderabad, (Group A), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, Friday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Haryana vs Hyderabad Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is known to offer batting-friendly conditions. 34 out of 52 T20 domestic matches have been won by teams batting second on this pitch. Hence, batters are likely to dominate, and chasing is the way to go.

Haryana vs Hyderabad Weather Report

The weather is likely to remain mostly clear throughout the game. Temperatures will hover around 33 degrees Celsius, with a humidity of 30%. There is no prediction of rain.

Haryana vs Hyderabad Probable XI

Haryana

Himanshu Rana (C), Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Sharma (wk), Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma (C), Rahul Singh, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth (wk), Rakshan Readdi, Chama Milind, Anikethreddy, Ravi Teja, Rahul Buddhi.

Haryana vs Hyderabad Prediction

Both teams have won their previous games and will be confident coming into this game. Haryana has won their last two games and will aim to make it a hat-trick of wins.

Hyderabad will also look to claim the top spot in the points table with a win here. Hence, it is expected to be a thrilling encounter, with Hyderabad holding the edge.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win the match.

Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and website