Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Haryana will face Jammu & Kashmir in the 37th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19, at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur. Both teams are placed in Group A and will be playing their third game.

Haryana lost their previous game against Chhattisgarh after posting 162 runs on the board. Ankit Kumar starred with the bat for Haryana, scoring 59 runs off 39 deliveries.

In reply, Chhattisgarh struggled in the initial overs, but the middle order helped the team cross the line. Harpreet Singh Bhatia made a fine half-century, while Ajay Jadav Mandal played an unbeaten knock of 33 runs off just 16 deliveries.

Jammu & Kashmir had a similar outing against Hyderabad as they lost the match despite posting 159 runs on the board. Hyderabad lost just two wickets and chased down the target of 160 runs in 18.3 overs. Hyderabad skipper Tilak Verma played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 58 runs off 43 deliveries.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Details

Match: Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir, Match 37, Group A

Date and Time: October 19, 9.00 am IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Pitch Report

The KL Saini Ground in Jaipur is likely to provide a batting surface for this game. Three out of four games this season have been won by the teams batting second. Hence, the team winning the toss might look to bowl here.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Weather Report

The temperature is expected to gradually rise during this match. It should start at around 24 degrees and might reach approximately 30 degrees by the end. Anticipate a hazy morning with ample sunshine during this game.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Probable XIs

Haryana

Harshal Patel, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sarvesh Rohilla (wk), Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Anshul Kamboj.

Jammu & Kashmir

Vivrant Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (c & wk), Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, Henan Nazir Malik, and Sahil Lotra.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Prediction

Both teams are in search of their first win of the season and will be under a lot of pressure. The pitch might have a lot for the batters; hence, the team that bats well will have a huge advantage here.

Prediction: Haryana to win the match.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema