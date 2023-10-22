Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Haryana vs Mizoram, Group B: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 76th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 will be played between Group A teams, Haryana and Mizoram on October 23. Haryana and Mizoram are ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

Haryana faced a loss against Mumbai and Chhattisgarh in their first two games. Then, they tasted success against Jammu and Kashmir, but it was short-lived as Baroda defeated them in the next game. Batting first against J&K, they put up a score of 155 thanks to the effort of Rahul Tewatia who scored a quick 54.

However, the bowlers couldn’t defend the score as they never posed a serious threat to the batters. Only Jayant Yadav troubled them a bit with his tight spell of three overs. He conceded only 13 runs while taking a wicket.

Mizoram also followed the same track as Haryana. They lost their opening two games against Chhattisgarh and Baroda but won against Meghalaya before losing to Hyderabad. Mizoram would want to forget their last match as they were dismissed for a paltry 114 against Hyderabad.

Their bowling unit couldn’t restrict their opponents as they comfortably chased down the target in 15.1 overs. Vanlal Remruata had grabbed two wickets with an economy rate of 6.50. Mizoram will be looking to put on their best foot forward to get a positive result against Haryana.

Haryana vs Mizoram Match Details:

Match: Haryana vs Mizoram, Group A

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium

Haryana vs Mizoram Pitch Report:

It is a bowling-friendly pitch and generally favors both the pacers and spinners. The boundaries are quite big when compared to the other grounds in India. This will make it tough for the batters to score easily.

Haryana vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

With only 34% humidity, the weather will be perfect for a T20 game. It will be partly cloudy but will be sunny from 3 pm. The temperatures will be hot, with indications being 32 degrees Celsius.

Haryana vs Mizoram Probable XIs:

Haryana:

Jyotsnil Singh, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (c), Bhanu Pania, Anant Bharwad (wk), Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Ninad Rathva.

Mizoram:

Lalhruaizela, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, J Biakthanpuia, Mohit Jangra, KC Cariappa, Lalhriatrenga, Rosiamliana Ralte, Lalhruai Ralte (c), Remruatdika Ralte.

Haryana vs Mizoram Match Prediction:

There are no clear favourites to win this game as the match can swing on either side. However, Haryana has a slighter edge when compared to the experience and performances in the tournament. Mizoram can challenge them and squeeze out a victory only if they show an improved performance.

Prediction: Haryana to win the match

Haryana vs Mizoram Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.