Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Hyderabad vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad and Meghalaya are set to face each other in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday, October 16. The KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host the contest.

Hyderabad had a rather disappointing campaign last time around. They garnered 16 points and a net run rate of -0.167 thanks to wins in four out of seven matches. After failing to qualify for the knockouts, they will be keen to make amends this season.

Skipper Tilak Varma will be brimming with confidence after winning the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. He also played an excellent knock against Bangladesh in the semifinal.

Chama V Milind, Rohit Rayudu, and Tanmay Agarwal will also bring a lot of experience to the Hyderabad team.

Meghalaya also have some talented cricketers in their team. They did not have a great outing last time, winning just two out of seven matches and crashing out of the championship.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya: Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, (Group A), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 16, 2023, on Monday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya: Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Jaipur is expected to be a sporting one. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya: Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Jaipur. The temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya: Probable Xl

Hyderabad v Probable Xl

Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tilak Varma (C), Bhavesh Seth, Chandan Sahani, Aniketh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, Chama V Milind, T Ravi Teja, Aman Rao, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi.

Meghalaya Probable XI

Nakul Harpal Verma, Rajesh Bishnoi, Kilco Marak, Anish Charak, Junjun Sangma, Larry Sangma, Ram Gurung, Akash Choudhary, Chengkam Sangma, Amiangshu Sen, Sylvester Mylliempdah.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya: Prediction

Hyderabad should be able to beat Meghalaya in their upcoming game without having to break a sweat as they have far more experience than opponents.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win the match

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

