Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Hyderabad vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad will take on Mizoram in the 68th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday, October 21, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Hyderabad have been one of the most successful teams in their group with wins in all three games. Meanwhile, Mizoram has managed just one win in three games so far.

Hyderabad defeated Chhattisgarh in their previous outing by in a low-scoring game by six wickets. Chhattisgarh were bundled out for just 97 runs in 19.1 overs, out of which Shashank Singh scored 51 runs.

T Ravi Teja bowled a ming boggling spell of 6/13 in four overs. Chama V Milind and Tanay Thyagarajan picked two wickets each.

Hyderabad took 16 overs to reach the target and won the game with six wickets in hand. Gahlaut Rahul Singh and Chandan Sahani made 25 runs each for Hyderabad.

Mizoram opened their account in the previous game against Meghalaya. They made 163 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Agni Chopra played the role of the lone warrior with his knock of 94 runs off just 48 deliveries.

Meghalaya didn’t have a great start, as they lost four wickets before reaching the 50-run mark. Larry Sangma and Anish Charak scored 36 runs each, but that was not enough. They could only make 143 runs and lost the match by 20 runs.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Mizoram, Match 68, Group A

Date and Time: October 21, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to favor the bowlers, with an average first-innings score of 123 runs in the last five games. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Weather Report

The weather will likely remain constant throughout this game. The temperature will mostly remain around the 30-degree mark. The atmosphere might remain hazy, and there will be a decent amount of sunshine at the start of this game.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Probable XIs

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tilak Varma (c), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Bhavesh Seth (wk), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Aniketh Reddy, Gahlaut Rahul Singh

Mizoram

Lalhruaizela, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson (wk), F Lalmuanzuala, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Remruatdika Ralte, KC Cariappa, Mohit Jangra, Rosiamliana Ralte, Vanlal Remruata, Lalhruai Ralte (c), Rohan Chowdury

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Hyderabad have been on a dominant run so far this season, and this might be an easy game for them. Mizoram did really well in their last game but it will be a tough road for them.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win the match.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website