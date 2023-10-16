Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Jharkhand vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Puducherry are set to face Jharkhand in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17. Group D comprises Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha.

Puducherry's last game against Rajasthan at the same venue was washed out without a ball being bowled. Meanwhile, Jharkhand will commence their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with this game.

Puducherry had a challenging run last season, finishing at the bottom of Group B without a single win in seven matches. In contrast, Jharkhand secured the fourth position in the Group E standings, claiming victory in two out of six matches.

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Match Details

Match: Jharkhand Pradesh vs Puducherry, Group D

Date & Time: October 17, 2023, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Pitch Report

The pitch at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is known for its consistency and balance between batting and bowling. It provides even bounce and favors stroke play, but also assists seam bowlers and spinners as the match progresses.

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Weather Forecast

Tuesday's weather forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with a temperature of 78°F (approximately 25.6°C). There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation, and the humidity is expected to be around 75 percent. Wind speed is forecasted at 8 mph.

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Probable Playing XIs

Jharkhand Team News

No major injury concerns.

Jharkhand Probable Playing XI

Vinayak Vikram, Virat Singh (c), Saurabh Tiwary, Pankaj Kishore Kumar, Anukul Roy, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vikas Singh, Sushant Mishra Shahbaz Nadeem, and Rahul Shukla.

Puducherry Team News

No major injury concerns.

Puducherry Probable Playing XI

Damodaran Rohit (c), Yash Jadhav (wk), Paras Dogra, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Krishna Pandey, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, and Bhupender Chauhan.

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Match Prediction

Being a decent performer in Group D last year, Jharkhand will be the favorite for the upcoming game. Nevertheless, it's essential to note that the new edition ushers in a new set of dynamics for all teams and players. As a result, the form of each team on the final day will significantly influence their performance.

Prediction: Jharkhand to win the game.

Jharkhand vs Puducherry Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.