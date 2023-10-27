Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Jharkhand vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Jharkhand will face Vidarbha in their next Group D fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Friday. The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali at 4:30 PM IST.

Vidarbha have been in fine form so far as they sit at the top of the Group D points table. They have notched up four wins and a single loss after five matches, including an eight-wicket defeat to Maharashtra in their previous game.

Jharkhand, on the other hand, has had a mixed run in the competition. They are 4th in the Group D standings with three wins and two losses after their five matches. They lost their last game to Bengal by five runs and will be eager to bounce back with a win.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha match details

Match: Jharkhand vs Vidarbha, Group D

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha pitch report

It is a belter of a surface with an even pace and bounce on offer for the batters. Furthermore, the outfield is lightning-quick as well.

However, the pacer is expected to get some seam movement off the wicket with the new ball.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha weather forecast

A bright sunny day is on the cards in Mohali on Friday with no chances of precipitation.

The temperature levels are expected to hover between 17 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the humidity is expected to remain at 43%.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha probable XIs

Jharkhand

Anukul Roy, Bal Krishna, Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh (C), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Rahul Shukla, Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, and Vikash Singh

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide (C), Dhruv Shorey, Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Harsh Dubey, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Dipesh Parwani, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Karnewar, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Sarwate, and Nayan Chavan

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha prediction

Both sides have some quality players in their respective teams, and it is expected to be a close game.

However, Vidarbha has momentum on their side despite losing the last game. At the same time, Jharkhand has not been convincing enough in their victories so far.

Prediction: Vidarbha is expected to win this game.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha live streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A