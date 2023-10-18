Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Karnataka will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh in the Group E clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on October 19, Thursday.

Mayank Agarwal will lead Karnataka side. Their first contest of the season against Tamil Nadu was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In the last edition, their journey ended in the quarter-final with a defeat over Punjab.

This time around, they would be expecting to take a few steps further and have silverware in their hands. A lot of IPL players are part of this side, which is a big plus for the team going into the campaign.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh is entering this encounter on the back of defeat in the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023. In this SMAT edition, their first game against Nagaland ended without a result. In their second game, they lost to Delhi by seven wickets.

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details:

Match: Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh, Group E

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report:

With the pitch covered under covers for a long time, there is moisture present inside the surface. It is going to be slow and two-paced with batters struggling to put runs on the board. Any score above 150 would be challenging for the chasing side.

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

The temperatures will hover between 16 to 25 degrees Celsius. The weather is going to be cloudy without any major rain interruptions.

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Probable XIs:

Karnataka:

Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Sharath BR(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shubhang Hegde, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prasidh Krishna

Madhya Pradesh:

Shubham S Sharma (c), Rajat Patidar, Rakesh Thakur (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Sagar Solanki, Parth Sahani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Rahul Batham, Avesh Khan, Arshad Khan

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction:

Karnataka is yet to get a game time this season. However, they have top-class batters in both batting and bowling departments. With ample IPL experience on their side, Karnataka is expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Karnataka to win the match

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema